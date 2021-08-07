Bowl Projections

NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions: Preseason

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions: Preseason

NFL

NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions: Preseason

By August 7, 2021 11:09 am

By |

2021 NFL Playoff Projections and Predictions: Predicting and projecting the 2021-2022 NFL postseason, the bracket, and how it might all shake out.

NFL Playoff Projection: Preseason

It’s going to be crazier than ever to come up with the playoff picture thanks to the 17-game season, but here’s the best guess for what we’re going to get in January of 2022.

NFL Playoff Projections: Wild Card

AFC Playoff Projections

AFC No. 5: Cleveland at
AFC No. 4: Tennessee
NFL Playoff Projection: Cleveland

AFC No. 6: Miami at
AFC No. 3: Baltimore
NFL Playoff Projection: Baltimore

AFC No. 7: Los at Angeles Chargers
AFC No. 2: Buffalo
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game

NFC Playoffs

NFC No. 5: Los Angeles Rams at
NFC No. 4: Dallas
NFL Playoff Projection: Los Angeles Rams

NFC No. 6: Arizona at
NFC No. 3: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay

NFC No. 7: New Orleans at
NFC No. 2: Seattle
NFL Playoff Projection: Seattle

NEXT: NFL Playoff Projections: Divisional Round

, , , , , , , , , , , Bowl Projections, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, NFL

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More Bowl Projections
Home