NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 1 highlighted by Dallas at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Kansas City, and Green Bay at New Orleans.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 1 NFL Expert Picks
Dallas at TB | Phil at Atlanta
Pitt at Buff | Minn at Cincinnati
SF at Detroit | Arizona at Tenn
Seattle at Indy | Chargers at Wash
Jets at Carolina | Jax at Houston
Cleveland at KC | Miami at NE
GB at NO | Denver at Giants
Chicago at Rams | Balt at LV
The Experts and Picks So Far
Dallas at Tampa Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
– NFL Predictions For Every Team