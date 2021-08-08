New Mexico State Aggies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the New Mexico State football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– New Mexico State Football Schedule

– New Mexico State Aggies Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 2-10 (went 1-1 in 2021 Spring)

Head Coach: Doug Martin, 9th year, 23-64

2020 CFN Final Ranking: Not Ranked

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 128

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 127

New Mexico State Aggies College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– New Mexico State got the luxury of a dry run. It might have been off in all of 2020, but it got two games of a preseason in 2021, getting shockingly roasted by Tarleton State 43-17 and beating Dixie State 36-29. The offense basically had a few live scrimmages, and now the coaching staff has a better handle on what it has to work with.

– Former JUCO transfer Jonah Johnson is a 6-3, 235-pound passer who threw three picks with a touchdown pass in the two games of work, and he adds a little bit of mobility and power around the goal line. He struggled against Tarleton State, but was solid against Dixon State. Fellow big passer Weston Eget is an option, but Johnson should be the main man.

The top three wide receivers from 2019 are gone, but Terrell Warner is a big former JUCO transfer who led the way with eight catches in the early games, and he’s surrounded by more transfers who should help. Cole Harrity had his moments and Robert Downs is the leading returning receiver from 2019.

– The offensive line has a few decent options, but the pass protection will be a work in progress. 6-7, 350-pound tackle Sage Doxtater is one of the only returning starters from 2019, there’s hope for JUCO transfer Stephawn Thompson to grow into a guard job, and former Ole Miss center Eli Johnson has the size and just enough experience to be okay.

Jason Huntley was one of the team’s bright spots in 2019, rushing for over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns. He’s done, but NMSU is able to run a bit.

Juwaun Price is a quick back who averaged close to six yards per carry and Alex Escobar stepped up with 81 yards in his lone appearance against Dixie State. The real hope is for Michigan transfer O’Maury Samuels to step in and take over the gig right away – he wasn’t around for the spring games.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– New Mexico State Football Schedule

NEXT: New Mexico State Aggies College Football Preview 2021: Defense