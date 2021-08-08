Nevada Wolf Pack CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nevada season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 7-2 overall, 6-2 in MW

Head Coach: Jay Norvell, 5th year, 25-22 overall

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 57

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 95

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 74

Nevada Wolf Pack College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was fun, it was explosive, and it finished second in the Mountain West averaging 441 yards and 31 points per game. It was very, very good – now it has to be unstoppable with all 11 starters expected back and a whole lot of talent ready to mature into something special, and it starts with …

– Carson Strong. The Wolf Pack have a rising pro prospect who started out his career trying to bail out the defense with lots of yards and big plays, but last season he was sharp throwing 27 touchdown passes and just four picks. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year has the top targets back to keep it all going.

Romeo Doubs was unstoppable early last year and finished with over 1,000 yards, averaging over 17 yards per catch. He’s back along with field-stretching tight end Cole Turner – who finished second on the team in receiving and caught nine touchdown passes – and all of the young wideouts are back, too.

If that wasn’t enough, Elijah Cooks is back after leading the 2019 team with 76 catches for 926 yards and eight scores – but he missed last year. And …

– Again, everyone is expected to be back, and that includes the offensive line that didn’t have to do much for the ground game and was good enough for the passing attack. It’s a decent-sized front around 6-5, 310-pound all-star tackle Aaron Frost.

Toa Taua only seems like he’s been around since the Chris Ault era. The team’s top rusher over the last three seasons combines with 235-pound Devonte Lee to give the Wolf Pack a strong 1-2 punch that averaged over five yards per pop. Taua can catch, too.

