Nebraska vs Fordham Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska (0-1) vs Fordham (0-0) Game Preview

Why Fordham Will Win

The Rams weren’t bad in the shortened FCS spring session, going 2-1 with a high-powered passing game that averaged 350 yards and 32 points per game.

6-4, 220-pound senior Tim Demorat is a big bomber of a passer who hit 72% of his throws and can run a little bit. He’s good at spreading the ball around and there’s an explosive element to the attack.

Defensively, Fordham was brilliant this spring against the pass. It’s a small sample size, but in the three games the secondary allowed just one touchdown pass, picked off eight throws, and the parts are there to give Nebraska’s O a big test.

Why Nebraska Will Win

Fordham doesn’t have a running game.

It’s not totally miserable, but it’s a passing team that couldn’t do much on the ground when it gave it a shot, averaging under three yards per carry. Illinois tried to pound and control the game in the 30-22 win over the Huskers, but it only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Yeah, Fordham has a good secondary, but that’s a positive – this is the game to start bombing away and sharpen up the passing game a little more after Adrian Martinez only hit 16-of-32 passes in Champaign. No matter what, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska really, really, really, really, really needs to come up with a big blowout win – and it will.

It will get up fast with a few good early scoring drives, and then the mistakes will come. There will be a few turnovers to stall things a bit in the late first half, but a jacked up defense will make up for it.

Fordham will come up with a few scores, but it won’t be able to sustain any momentum. Winning this won’t make up for the loss to Illinois, but it’ll be a step to get the season going.

Nebraska vs Fordham Prediction, Line

Nebraska 58, Fordham 11

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

