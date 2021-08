Mountain West Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Mountain West preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Mountain West Preseason Predictions: Mountain

Mountain West: Mountain Predicted Finish

1. Boise State

2. Air Force

T3. Colorado State

T3. Wyoming

T5. New Mexico

T5. Utah State

Air Force Falcons

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 4-4

2018: 5-7 2019: 11-2 2020: 3-3

Sept. 4 Lafayette W

Sept. 11 at Navy W

Sept. 18 Utah State W

Sept. 25 Florida Atlantic W

Oct. 2 at New Mexico W

Oct. 9 Wyoming W

Oct. 16 at Boise State L

Oct. 23 San Diego State L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Army (in Arlington, TX) L

Nov. 13 at Colorado State L

Nov. 20 at Nevada L

Nov. 27 UNLV W

– Air Force 2021 Preview

Boise State Broncos

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 7-1

2018: 10-3 2019: 12-2 2020: 5-2

Sept. 4 at UCF L

Sept. 11 UTEP W

Sept. 18 Oklahoma State L

Sept. 25 at Utah State W

Oct. 2 Nevada W

Oct. 9 at BYU L

Oct. 16 Air Force W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Colorado State W

Nov. 6 at Fresno State W

Nov. 13 Wyoming W

Nov. 20 New Mexico W

Nov. 27 at San Diego State L

– Boise State 2021 Preview

Colorado State Rams

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2018: 3-9 2019: 4-8 2020: 1-3

Sept. 4 South Dakota State W

Sept. 11 Vanderbilt W

Sept. 18 at Toledo L

Sept. 25 at Iowa L

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 San Jose State L

Oct. 16 at New Mexico W

Oct. 23 at Utah State W

Oct. 30 Boise State L

Nov. 6 at Wyoming L

Nov. 13 Air Force W

Nov. 20 at Hawaii L

Nov. 27 Nevada L

– Colorado State 2021 Preview

New Mexico Lobos

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 2-6

2018: 3-9 2019: 2-10 2020: 2-5

Sept. 2 Houston Baptist W

Sept. 11 New Mexico State W

Sept. 18 at Texas A&M L

Sept. 25 at UTEP W

Oct. 2 Air Force L

Oct. 9 at San Diego State L

Oct. 16 Colorado State L

Oct. 23 at Wyoming L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 UNLV W

Nov. 13 at Fresno State L

Nov. 20 at Boise State L

Nov. 27 Utah State W

– New Mexico 2021 Preview

Utah State Aggies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2018: 11-2 2019: 7-6 2020: 1-5

Sept. 4 at Washington State L

Sept. 11 North Dakota W

Sept. 18 at Air Force L

Sept. 25 Boise State L

Oct. 1 BYU L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at UNLV L

Oct. 23 Colorado State L

Oct. 30 Hawaii W

Nov. 6 at New Mexico State W

Nov. 13 at San Jose State L

Nov. 20 Wyoming W

Nov. 27 at New Mexico L

– Utah State 2021 Preview

Wyoming Cowboys

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Mountain West Prediction: 3-5

2018: 6-6 2019: 8-5 2020: 2-4

Sept. 4 Montana State W

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois W

Sept. 18 Ball State W

Sept. 25 at UConn W

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 at Air Force L

Oct. 16 Fresno State L

Oct. 23 New Mexico W

Oct. 30 at San Jose State L

Nov. 6 Colorado State W

Nov. 13at Boise State L

Nov. 20 at Utah State L

Nov. 27 Hawaii W

– Wyoming 2021 Preview

