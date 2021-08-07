Missouri Tigers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Missouri season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Missouri Schedule Analysis

– Missouri Tigers Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 5.5 overall, 5-5 in SEC

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz, 2nd year, 5-5 (17-6 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 33

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 45

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 87

Missouri Tigers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was a new coaching staff with a young quarterback trying to recharge a program during a global pandemic. Allow a little bit of forgiveness for an offense that wasn’t exactly smooth.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz wasn’t able to get the running game going except against the mediocre – the team was 4-0 when running for 180 yards or more – and QB Conor Bazelak and the passing attack didn’t do enough, but the O as a whole cranked up 402 yards and 27 points per game.

It’s a start.

– Bazelak appears to be a keeper. At least the coaches are going into 2021 knowing who their main man is under center. Taylor Powell left for Troy, meaning redshirt freshman Brady Cook is the likely No. 2 after throwing for 72 yards and a score.

The receivers should be fine, but it hurts to lose Damon Hazelton to graduation and Jalen Knox to the transfer portal. Senior Keke Chism is a 6-4 target who led the team with 35 catches, and 6-3 junior Tauskie Dove has a world of upside. The transfer portal helped with Ohio State speedster Mookie Cooper sure to see an early role.

– This Mizzou offensive front is fine, but it won’t be better after losing Larry Borom at right tackle. There will be a little bit of shuffling going on with enough good veteran options to come up with a strong front five around – most likely – Michael Maietti again at center and Case Cook at guard. Now they need more backs to block for.

Tyler Badie can catch, he averaged over five yards per carry, and was second on the team with 242 yards and four scores. Elijah Young is another slippery runner who can be a part of the passing game, but a thumper has to emerge to bring more power.

NEXT: Missouri Tigers College Football Preview 2021: Defense