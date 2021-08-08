Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: CFN College Football Preview 2021

2021 Preview

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in C-USA
Head Coach: Rick Stockstill, 16th year, 94-92
2020 CFN Final Ranking: 119
2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 102
2019 CFN Final Ranking: 107

Middle Tennessee College Football Preview 2021: Offense

It’s not like the offense didn’t work. The Blue Raider passing game put up numbers – partly because the team was seemingly always behind – but scoring was tough, the running game didn’t do much, and it was a light year for a team that was supposed to be a whole lot more fun. Eight starters are coming back, but the big star is gone. However …

The Middle Tennessee quarterback situation might be better. Asher O’Hara was the do-it-all guy, but he’s off to Sacramento State. Chase Cunningham is a decent veteran, and in comes Bailey Hockman from NC State to potentially add a whole lot more to the passing attack.

The receivers are there to rock. Seven of the top eight receivers are expected to return with 59-catch Jarrin Pierce the top veteran to work around. Now the offense has to find more explosion downfield.

O’Hara led the team in rushing, but the Blue Raiders have the backs to start getting more out of the other guys. Chaton Mobley is a 6-1, 229-pound runner who led the team with 4.6 yards per carry with four rushing scores, and 221-pound Frank Peasant got the other rushing score from the backs.

The offensive line should get four starters back from a group that struggles in pass protection and didn’t do enough to get the ground game going when O’Hara wasn’t taking off. It’s not a huge group, but he’s experienced.

NEXT: Middle Tennessee College Football Preview 2021: Defense

