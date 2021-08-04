Miami Hurricanes: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Miami season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 7-2 in ACC

Head Coach: Manny Diaz, 3rd year, 14-10

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 20

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 19

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 60

Miami Hurricanes College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It wasn’t amazing, but the offense was far better after closing out the 2019 season with 227 yards in a 14-0 bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. Having QB D’Eriq King around helped, and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee was. spark, but the attack still didn’t attack like it was should’ve and it couldn’t sustain any consistency with the ground game.

The O averaged 440 yards and 34 points per game, but the production came against a whole lot of mediocre teams. That’s the deal, though. The ACC doesn’t have a ton of killers – the Canes were stuffed by Clemson – and it just has to find something that keeps on working as long as King is okay.

– King is still trying to come back from a torn ACL suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, but before that he threw for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 538 yards.

He was exactly what the Canes needed after a shuffling quarterback situation, but now the spotlight is on freshman Tyler Van Dyke. The 6-4, 224-pound freshman has to be ready to roll if King isn’t 100%.

Key target TE Brevin Jordan is done, but 6-5, 245-pound junior Will Mallory is a strong receiving option to go along with all the veteran receivers. The top wideouts are back, starting with leading man Mike Harley and juniors Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins.

There are plenty of big play and emerging targets to work in – getting Charleston Rambo from Oklahoma helps – no matter who’s under center.

– It was a weird year for the offensive line. It started out 2020 by blasting away on UAB for 337 rushing yards, but it struggled the rest of the way at keeping defenses out of the backfield. There’s size and talent returning after a few parts were out of the mix last year. More than anything else, there should be more cohesion after the right five are set in fall camp.

It isn’t a deep group of running backs, but the Canes have three in what should be a great rotation. King is the most dangerous rusher if healthy, but Cam’Ron Harris is coming off a team leading 643-yard, ten touchdown season, second-year freshman Donald Chaney appears ready to explode, and Donald Chaney showed flashes in his first year.

