MAC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 MAC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the MAC teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN MAC Preseason Rankings: East

1. Buffalo Bulls

Quick Take: It’s a new era of UB football under Maurice Linguist, and there’s still enough in place to at least be in the mix for the MAC Championship. The running game will still be good, the defensive back seven is among the best in the league, and overall the machine shouldn’t stop.

Buffalo Preview | Schedule

2. Kent State Golden Flashes

Quick Take: The FlashFast offense is about to be deadlier than ever. The Golden Flashes have the best quarterback in the league in Dustin Crum, the coaching staff is in a groove now, and the defense should be just a wee bit better.

Kent St Preview | Schedule

3. Miami University RedHawks

Quick Take: Defense, offensive consistency, repeat. There might not be a big-time running game, but the passing attack will be fine, the linebacking corps will be great, and the RedHawks will make a big push for the East.

MU Preview | Schedule

4. Ohio Bobcats

Quick Take: Feel more than free to put Ohio at the top of the East list – or at least shuffle it among the four best teams – with a great offensive backfield, what should be a dominant running game, and with a D that should be just good enough to hold serve. Don’t expect anything to slide with longtime offensive coordinator Tim Albin taking over the head coaching reins.

Ohio Preview | Schedule

5. Akron Zips

Quick Take: It’s still a work in progress. Akron needs the lines to be a whole lot better, the offense has to be far more consistent, and there have to be a few things the team can rely on week after week. On the plus side, the experience is there.

Akron Preview | Schedule

6. Bowling Green Falcons

Quick Take: The offense has GOT to start working. Head coach Scot Loeffler knows how to get an O going, but it has to happen already to help overcome a defensive front that’s still going to have major issues.

BGSU Preview | Schedule

NEXT: 2021 CFN MAC Preseason Rankings: West