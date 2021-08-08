MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News MAC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
MAC Preseason Predictions: East
MAC East Predicted Finish
T1. Ohio*
T1. Kent State
T1. Miami University
4. Buffalo
T5. Akron
T5. Bowling Green
*Ohio predicted to win East tie-breaker
Akron Zips
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7
2018: 4-8 2019: 0-12 2020: 1-5
Sept. 4 at Auburn L
Sept. 11 Temple L
Sept. 18 Bryant W
Sept. 25 at Ohio State L
Oct. 2 Ohio L
Oct. 9 at Bowling Green W
Oct. 16 at Miami University L
Oct. 23 Buffalo L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 Ball State L
Nov. 9 at Western Michigan L
Nov. 20 Kent State L
Nov. 27 at Toledo L
Akron 2021 Preview
Bowling Green Falcons
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7
2018: 3-9 2019: 3-9 2020: 0-5
Sept. 4 at Tennessee L
Sept. 11 South Alabama L
Sept. 18 Murray State W
Sept. 25 at Minnesota L
Oct. 2 at Kent State L
Oct. 9 Akron L
Oct. 16 at Northern Illinois L
Oct. 23 Eastern Michigan W
Oct. 30 at Buffalo L
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 10 Toledo L
Nov. 16 at Miami University L
Nov. 26 Ohio L
Bowling Green 2021 Preview
Buffalo Bulls
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 4-4
2018: 10-4 2019: 8-5 2020: 6-1
Sept. 2 Wagner W
Sept. 11 at Nebraska L
Sept. 18 Coastal Carolina L
Sept. 25 at Old Dominion W
Oct. 2 Western Michigan W
Oct. 9 at Kent State L
Oct. 16 Ohio L
Oct. 23 at Akron W
Oct. 30 Bowling Green W
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 9 at Miami University L
Nov. 17 Northern Illinois W
Nov. 23 at Ball State L
Buffalo 2021 Preview
Kent State Golden Flashes
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 5-7 2019: 7-6 2020: 3-1
Sept. 4 at Texas A&M L
Sept. 11 VMI W
Sept. 18 at Iowa L
Sept. 25 at Maryland L
Oct. 2 Bowling Green W
Oct. 9 Buffalo W
Oct. 16 at Western Michigan L
Oct. 23 at Ohio L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 3 Northern Illinois W
Nov. 10 at Central Michigan L
Nov. 20 at Akron W
Nov. 27 Miami University W
Kent State 2021 Preview
Miami University RedHawks
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 6-6 2019: 8-6 2020: 2-1
Sept. 4 at Cincinnati L
Sept. 11 at Minnesota L
Sept. 18 LIU W
Sept. 25 at Army L
Oct. 2 Central Michigan W
Oct. 9 Eastern Michigan W
Oct. 16 Akron W
Oct. 23 at Ball State L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 at Ohio L
Nov. 9 Buffalo W
Nov. 16 Bowling Green W
Nov. 27 at Kent State L
Miami 2021 Preview
Ohio Bobcats
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 9-4 2019: 7-6 2020: 2-1
Sept. 4 Syracuse L
Sept. 11 Duquesne W
Sept. 18 at Louisiana L
Sept. 25 at Northwestern L
Oct. 2 at Akron W
Oct. 9 Central Michigan W
Oct. 16 at Buffalo L
Oct. 23 Kent State W
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 Miami University W
Nov. 9 at Eastern Michigan L
Nov. 16 Toledo L
Nov. 26 at Bowling Green W
Ohio 2021 Preview