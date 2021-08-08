MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By August 8, 2021 4:40 pm

By |

The College Football News MAC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

MAC Preseason Predictions: East

MAC East Predicted Finish

T1. Ohio*
T1. Kent State
T1. Miami University
4. Buffalo
T5. Akron
T5. Bowling Green
*Ohio predicted to win East tie-breaker

Akron Zips

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7
2018: 4-8 2019: 0-12 2020: 1-5

Sept. 4 at Auburn  L
Sept. 11 Temple  L
Sept. 18 Bryant W
Sept. 25 at Ohio State  L
Oct. 2 Ohio  L
Oct. 9 at Bowling Green W
Oct. 16 at Miami University  L
Oct. 23 Buffalo  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 Ball State  L
Nov. 9 at Western Michigan  L
Nov. 20 Kent State  L
Nov. 27 at Toledo  L
Akron 2021 Preview

Bowling Green Falcons

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7
2018: 3-9 2019: 3-9 2020: 0-5

Sept. 4 at Tennessee  L
Sept. 11 South Alabama  L
Sept. 18 Murray State W
Sept. 25 at Minnesota  L
Oct. 2 at Kent State  L
Oct. 9 Akron  L
Oct. 16 at Northern Illinois  L
Oct. 23 Eastern Michigan W
Oct. 30 at Buffalo  L
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 10 Toledo  L
Nov. 16 at Miami University  L
Nov. 26 Ohio  L
Bowling Green 2021 Preview

Buffalo Bulls

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 4-4
2018: 10-4 2019: 8-5 2020: 6-1

Sept. 2 Wagner W
Sept. 11 at Nebraska  L
Sept. 18 Coastal Carolina  L
Sept. 25 at Old Dominion W
Oct. 2 Western Michigan W
Oct. 9 at Kent State  L
Oct. 16 Ohio  L
Oct. 23 at Akron W
Oct. 30 Bowling Green W
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 9 at Miami University  L
Nov. 17 Northern Illinois W
Nov. 23 at Ball State  L
Buffalo 2021 Preview

Kent State Golden Flashes

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 5-7 2019: 7-6 2020: 3-1

Sept. 4 at Texas A&M  L
Sept. 11 VMI W
Sept. 18 at Iowa  L
Sept. 25 at Maryland  L
Oct. 2 Bowling Green W
Oct. 9 Buffalo W
Oct. 16 at Western Michigan  L
Oct. 23 at Ohio  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 3 Northern Illinois W
Nov. 10 at Central Michigan  L
Nov. 20 at Akron W
Nov. 27 Miami University W
Kent State 2021 Preview

Miami University RedHawks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 6-6 2019: 8-6 2020: 2-1

Sept. 4 at Cincinnati  L
Sept. 11 at Minnesota  L
Sept. 18 LIU W
Sept. 25 at Army  L
Oct. 2 Central Michigan W
Oct. 9 Eastern Michigan W
Oct. 16 Akron W
Oct. 23 at Ball State  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 at Ohio  L
Nov. 9 Buffalo W
Nov. 16 Bowling Green W
Nov. 27 at Kent State  L
Miami 2021 Preview

Ohio Bobcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3
2018: 9-4 2019: 7-6 2020: 2-1

Sept. 4 Syracuse  L
Sept. 11 Duquesne W
Sept. 18 at Louisiana  L
Sept. 25 at Northwestern  L
Oct. 2 at Akron W
Oct. 9 Central Michigan W
Oct. 16 at Buffalo  L
Oct. 23 Kent State W
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 2 Miami University W
Nov. 9 at Eastern Michigan  L
Nov. 16 Toledo  L
Nov. 26 at Bowling Green W
Ohio 2021 Preview

NEXT: MAC Preseason Predictions: West

