MAC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News MAC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

MAC Preseason Predictions: East

MAC East Predicted Finish

T1. Ohio*

T1. Kent State

T1. Miami University

4. Buffalo

T5. Akron

T5. Bowling Green

*Ohio predicted to win East tie-breaker

Akron Zips

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7

2018: 4-8 2019: 0-12 2020: 1-5

Sept. 4 at Auburn L

Sept. 11 Temple L

Sept. 18 Bryant W

Sept. 25 at Ohio State L

Oct. 2 Ohio L

Oct. 9 at Bowling Green W

Oct. 16 at Miami University L

Oct. 23 Buffalo L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 2 Ball State L

Nov. 9 at Western Michigan L

Nov. 20 Kent State L

Nov. 27 at Toledo L

Akron 2021 Preview

Bowling Green Falcons

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 MAC Prediction: 1-7

2018: 3-9 2019: 3-9 2020: 0-5

Sept. 4 at Tennessee L

Sept. 11 South Alabama L

Sept. 18 Murray State W

Sept. 25 at Minnesota L

Oct. 2 at Kent State L

Oct. 9 Akron L

Oct. 16 at Northern Illinois L

Oct. 23 Eastern Michigan W

Oct. 30 at Buffalo L

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 10 Toledo L

Nov. 16 at Miami University L

Nov. 26 Ohio L

Bowling Green 2021 Preview

Buffalo Bulls

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 MAC Prediction: 4-4

2018: 10-4 2019: 8-5 2020: 6-1

Sept. 2 Wagner W

Sept. 11 at Nebraska L

Sept. 18 Coastal Carolina L

Sept. 25 at Old Dominion W

Oct. 2 Western Michigan W

Oct. 9 at Kent State L

Oct. 16 Ohio L

Oct. 23 at Akron W

Oct. 30 Bowling Green W

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 9 at Miami University L

Nov. 17 Northern Illinois W

Nov. 23 at Ball State L

Buffalo 2021 Preview

Kent State Golden Flashes

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2018: 5-7 2019: 7-6 2020: 3-1

Sept. 4 at Texas A&M L

Sept. 11 VMI W

Sept. 18 at Iowa L

Sept. 25 at Maryland L

Oct. 2 Bowling Green W

Oct. 9 Buffalo W

Oct. 16 at Western Michigan L

Oct. 23 at Ohio L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 3 Northern Illinois W

Nov. 10 at Central Michigan L

Nov. 20 at Akron W

Nov. 27 Miami University W

Kent State 2021 Preview

Miami University RedHawks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2018: 6-6 2019: 8-6 2020: 2-1

Sept. 4 at Cincinnati L

Sept. 11 at Minnesota L

Sept. 18 LIU W

Sept. 25 at Army L

Oct. 2 Central Michigan W

Oct. 9 Eastern Michigan W

Oct. 16 Akron W

Oct. 23 at Ball State L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 2 at Ohio L

Nov. 9 Buffalo W

Nov. 16 Bowling Green W

Nov. 27 at Kent State L

Miami 2021 Preview

Ohio Bobcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 MAC Prediction: 5-3

2018: 9-4 2019: 7-6 2020: 2-1

Sept. 4 Syracuse L

Sept. 11 Duquesne W

Sept. 18 at Louisiana L

Sept. 25 at Northwestern L

Oct. 2 at Akron W

Oct. 9 Central Michigan W

Oct. 16 at Buffalo L

Oct. 23 Kent State W

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 2 Miami University W

Nov. 9 at Eastern Michigan L

Nov. 16 Toledo L

Nov. 26 at Bowling Green W

Ohio 2021 Preview

