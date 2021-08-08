Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisiana season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 10-1 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Billy Napier, 4th year, 28-11

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 15

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 81

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 14

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was supposed to be efficient and occasionally explosive, and it was. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 423 yards and 34 points per game, but for all of the talent and experience, it should’ve done more – especially on the ground.

Now everyone is back except for two very, very big parts in the backfield. Elijah Mitchell and Trey Regas combined for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns, and now the offense needs the lighter, smaller combination of Chris Smith and Michael Orphey to take over behind …

– Louisiana should have the strongest offensive line in the Sun Belt. This group was among the best in the nation in pass protection and was fifth in tackles for loss allowed. All five starters and most of the key backups return around all-stars Max Mitchell at tackle and O’Cyrus Torrence at guard.

– Levi Lewis is going into his fifth year at quarterback – doing most of his work in the last two seasons – but for all his success and all his experience, he had a worse passing season than he did in 2019. He ran better, but he wasn’t quite as accurate. In comes Lance Legendre from Maryland to push for the backup job.

The receiving corps is loaded with experience. 6-3 Kyren Lacy led team with 28 catches for 364 yards and four scores, and 6-3 Jalen Williams made even more deep plays and scored four times. Adding another big body is 6-2 Peter LeBlanc, who finished third with 23 catches. The tight ends are back, too.

