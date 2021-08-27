Liberty vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Campbell prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs Campbell Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Liberty (0-0) vs Campbell (0-0) Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Fighting Camels are loaded with veterans. 20 starters are back from a team that struggled through a four-game all-FBS schedule, but went 6-5 in 2019.

The team struggled defensively last year – to be kind – but the offense was able to move the chains doing a great job on third downs. The passing game can crank the ball down the field, and it should be dangerous enough to push the Flames. TE Julian Hill and top wideouts Jalen Kelsey and Julian Hill can make big plays.

Why Liberty Will Win

The Campbell defensive front was ripped apart over the four games in 2020. Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and Wake Forest ran at will, combining to average over six yards per carry, and now Liberty gets to have a little fun.

The Flames aren’t going to get too crazy here. The defensive front will keep the Camels from running, and the veteran offensive line that gets everyone back will blast away for the deep backfield to push for well over 200 yards with ease.

What’s Going To Happen

Campbell gave Georgia Southern everything it could handle and had a shot to pull off the win, but that was as close as any of the four games were in 2020. The passing game will have its moments, and it’ll come up with some deep shots in the second half, but Liberty will do whatever it wants offensively.

The Flames will get all the parts of the ground game working early on with a few crisp scoring drives putting this away early. The faster Liberty can get star QB Malik Willis off the field, the better – his day will be done with a quarter to play.

Liberty vs Campbell Prediction, Line

Liberty 48, Campbell 14

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

