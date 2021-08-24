Kentucky vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs ULM prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Kentucky (0-0) vs ULM (0-0) Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

ULM had to undergo a total rebuild last season, and it showed with little production, nothing happening on offense, and loss after loss after loss.

Enter new head coach Terry Bowden, new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, and a whole ton of talent pouring in through the transfer portal to provide a boost right away.

Don’t expect anything fun from the defense, but the offense is going to be a blast.

There are options to play around with at the skill spots, the offensive line gets almost everyone back, and the attack is going to keep on pressing a Kentucky defense that should need a game or two to get rolling.

Why Kentucky Will Win

Yeah … the ULM defense.

The offense will have a few good drives, but the defense needs all the parts from the transfer portal to mesh right away for a D that allowed 465 yards and 42 points per game.

The biggest problem should be on the ULM defensive front. Kentucky is going to crank up the offensive attack a bit with more downfield throws and more big plays, but the O line might be the team’s biggest strength early on. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky will want to start throwing and getting things moving under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but it’ll be too easy to ground-and-pound to not keep the running game going.

New starting QB Will Levis – a Penn State transfer – will have a big game, the defense will come together in a hurry, and it’ll be a strong opening performance overall for the Wildcats despite giving up several big plays on the ground.

Kentucky vs ULM Prediction, Line

Kentucky 44, ULM 10

Kentucky -29.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

