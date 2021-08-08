Kent State Golden Flashes: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kent State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-1 overall, 3-1 in MAC

Head Coach: Sean Lewis, 4th year, 12-17

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 89

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 106

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 66

Kent State Golden Flashes College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The FlashFast style of offense under head coach Sean Lewis kept on rolling. The Golden Flashes led the nation in total offense averaging 607 yards per game, were No. 1 in scoring offense with 50 points per outing, and finished second in the nation in passing efficiency. Leading receiver Isaiah McKoy is gone, but everyone else is expected back, and …

– Syracuse transfer Nykeim Johnson comes in after catching 88 passes in his Orange career, and all of the other top Kent State targets return starting with deep threat Ja’Shaun Poke and speedy veteran Isaac Vance. Best of all, they have their main man throwing to them.

Dustin Crum has turned into a high-octane passer – hitting 74% of his throws last season – to go along with his rushing ability. If he’s not the best player in the MAC, he’s close. It’s his job, so backup and former starter Woody Barrett is transferring.

– The running game was outstanding. It finished third in the nation averaging 283 yards per game with four different players hitting the 200-yard mark in the four game season. All three of the top backs return – led by 5-6, 184-pound lightning-quick sophomore Marquez Cooper, who had a team-high five scores – and Crum is in that mix of 200-yard rushers.

Helped by the up-tempo style, the offensive line was great in pass protection and outstanding for the ground game. All five starters return around All-MAC OT Bill Kuduk and senior OG Nathan Monnin forming a solid right side.

