Kansas State Wildcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kansas State Wildcats season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Kansas State Schedule Analysis

– Kansas State Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 4-6 overall, 4-5 in Big 12

Head Coach: Chris Klieman, 3rd year, 12-11 at KSU (84-38 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 58

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 41

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 41

Kansas State College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Kansas State’s offense could only hold on for so long. QB Skylar Thompson was solid over the first few games – even in the loss to Arkansas State – he got hurt, freshman Will Howard was thrown to the wolves, the team survived, and then it all went wrong as the schedule got tougher.

Converting on third downs was a problem, the passing game didn’t do enough, the running attack was just okay, and the defense did nothing to help the cause in the five-game losing streak to close things out.

Thompson is back, healthy, and the no-question main man for the attack, and Howard is the now-veteran No. 2. Overall, the QB situation is better than it was this time last year.

– Deuce Vaughn is only 5-5 and 171 pounds, but he plays big for the Wildcat O. (Sorry about that lame line.) He led the team with 642 yards and seven scores, and he’ll get help from the quarterbacks no matter who’s under center. It’s a very, very thin group of backs, but the Wildcats are just fine at finding other options and FB Mason Barta is a 236-pound pounder who can help. Now the O line has to do its part.

It wasn’t bad considering it underwent a wholesale change. The front five was decent for the running game and was solid in pass protection. Now everyone is expected to be back including the top backups – this should be the strongest line yet in the Chris Klieman era.

– Vaughn was the top receiver with 25 grabs, and he made the most of his big plays. Now the wide receivers have to show up. 6-2 Malik Knowles and 6-4 Chabastin Taylor have the size and big play ability, but the corps as a whole has to be more consistent – no wideout hit the 20-catch mark.

No. 2 target Briley Moore is done at tight end, but former star USC recruit and Illinois get Daniel Imatorbhebhe is coming in and should make an immediate impact.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Kansas State Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Kansas State College Football Preview 2021: Defense