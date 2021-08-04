Kansas Jayhawks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kansas football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Kansas Football Schedule Analysis

– Kansas Jayhawks Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 0-9 overall, 0-8 in Big 12

Head Coach: Lance Leipold, 1st year (37-33 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 104

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 72

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 117

Kansas Jayhawks College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s been a rough run for the Kansas offense for the last several years, and now it’s up to new head coach Lance Leipold and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to change that as soon as humanly possible with what they have to work with.

The Jayhawks only averaged 259 yards and 16 points per game, every game was a blowout loss except in the 16-13 season finale defeat against Texas Tech, and … nothing worked.

– The quarterback situation has to finally be settled, but locking in a No. 1 guy wasn’t always a hallmark of the Leipold era at Buffalo. Jalon Daniels was thrown to the wolves as a freshman, and veteran Miles Kendrick is around for his senior season, but North Texas transfer Jason Bean is the all-around baller who might fit right away.

The Jayhawks have receivers, but they need to get the ball more. Kwamie Lassiter led the team with 43 catches for 458 yards and two scores, and No. 2 yardage guy Luke Grimm is back after coming up with 255 yards and two scores, but Andrew Parchment is off to Florida State and Ezra Naylor left for Tulsa.

The tight end situation is a positive, even though Jack Luavasa is in the transfer portal. 6-7 redshirt freshman Will Huggins is a potentially strong receiver, and 6-5 junior Mason Faichild is a good blocker.

– The blocking was a problem. The Jayhawks allowed a whopping 5.22 sacks and close to 11 tackles for loss per game, and now the rebuilding starts with three starters back around senior OT Malik Clark and – potentially – Notre Dame transfer Colin Grunhard for somewhere on the inside.

The rushing tandem of Velton Gardner and Daniel Hishaw was one of the few positives in 2020. They combined for close to 600 yards and each scored twice – they have the quickness and upside to explode if Leipold can do for the KU offense what he did at Buffalo.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Kansas Football Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Kansas Jayhawks College Football Preview 2021: Defense