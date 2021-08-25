Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Iowa prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: Big Ten Network

Indiana (0-0) vs Iowa (0-0) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The main man is back and ready to go.

QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury late last season, but he’s as good as new for an offense that should be every bit as strong as it was in the breakthrough 2020 season.

WR Whop Philyor is gone, but Ty Fryfrogle is a big-time playmaker as the leader of dangerous group of targets. The running game has to improve – Penix can’t be the star on the ground – but the line is good enough to do more.

The Iowa offense has to be better. The running attack will be fine, but is there a downfield passing element? Efficiency wasn’t a part of the Hawkeye O, and the Indiana pass rush is good enough to be a big bother.

Micah McFadden and the linebackers are good, and the run D should be okay, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

Can Indiana stop a decent passing game?

Iowa is Iowa. It’s going to try running the ball with star RB Tyler Goodson working behind yet another good line, but the real improvement should come with more from QB Spencer Petras. He’s not going to start winging the ball all over the yard, but he’ll give it a shot against a Hoosier secondary that allowed over 240 yards per game.

It’s a new year with new team configurations, but the veteran IU defensive backs have to show they can start to do more.

Most of the top Iowa tacklers are back, there’s a good rotation coming up front, and the secondary should be a plus. This is a fast, versatile group of Hawkeye defensive backs that should hold their own against Penix and the IU passing game. If the Hoosiers can’t throw well, there’s a big problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa will be rock-solid at home in the opener.

Indiana’s 2020 season wasn’t a fluke, but it got away with not having much of a ground attack. That’s about to be a big issue with Penix not being quite able to carry the O as it stalls way too often.

Iowa will be methodical. Petras won’t go off, but he’ll be effective, Goodson will grind out a solid day, and the lines will take over as the game goes on.

Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 27, Indiana 20

Iowa -3.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

