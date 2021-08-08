Independent Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Independent team preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Independent Preseason Predictions

Army Black Knights

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2018: 11-2 2019: 5-8 2020: 9-3

Sept. 4 at Georgia State W

Sept. 11 WKU W

Sept. 18 UConn W

Sept. 25 Miami University W

Oct. 2 at Ball State W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Wisconsin L

Oct. 23 Wake Forest L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Air Force (in Arlington, TX) W

Nov. 13 Bucknell W

Nov. 20 UMass W

Nov. 27 at Liberty L

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ) W

– Army 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

BYU Cougars

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2018: 7-6 2019: 7-6 2020: 11-1

Sept. 4 Arizona (in Las Vegas) W

Sept. 11 Utah L

Sept. 18 Arizona State L

Sept. 24 USF W

Oct. 1 at Utah State W

Oct. 9 Boise State W

Oct. 16 at Baylor L

Oct. 23 at Washington State L

Oct. 30 Virginia W

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Idaho State W

Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern W

Nov. 27 at USC L

– BYU 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Liberty Flames

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2018: 6-6 2019: 8-5 2020: 10-1

Sept. 4 Campbell W

Sept. 11 at Troy W

Sept. 18 Old Dominion W

Sept. 24 at Syracuse W

Oct. 2 at UAB W

Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee W

Oct. 16 at ULM W

Oct. 23 at North Texas W

Oct. 30 UMass W

Nov. 6 at Ole Miss L

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 Louisiana W

Nov. 27 Army W

– Liberty 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

New Mexico State Aggies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2018: 3-9 2019: 2-10 2020: 1-1

Aug. 28 UTEP L

Sept. 4 at San Diego State L

Sept. 11 at New Mexico L

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 Hawaii L

Oct. 2 at San Jose State L

Oct. 9 at Nevada L

Oct. 16 Dixie State W

Oct. 23 at Hawaii L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Utah State L

Nov. 13 at Alabama L

Nov. 20 at Kentucky L

Nov. 27 UMass W

– NMSU 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2018: 12-1 2019: 11-2 2020: 10-2

Sept. 5 at Florida State W

Sept. 11 Toledo W

Sept. 18 Purdue W

Sept. 25 Wisconsin (in Chicago) W

Oct. 2 Cincinnati W

Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 USC L

Oct. 30 North Carolina W

Nov. 6 Navy W

Nov. 13 at Virginia W

Nov. 20 Georgia Tech W

Nov. 27 at Stanford L

– Notre Dame 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

UConn Huskies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2018: 1-11 2019: 2-10 2020: 0-0

Aug. 28 at Fresno State L

Sept. 4 Holy Cross W

Sept. 11 Purdue L

Sept. 18 at Army L

Sept. 25 Wyoming L

Oct. 2 at Vanderbilt L

Oct. 9 at UMass W

Oct. 16 Yale W

Oct. 23 Middle Tennessee L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Clemson L

Nov. 20 at UCF L

Nov. 27 Houston L

– 2021 UConn Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

UMass Minutemen

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2018: 4-8 2019: 1-11 2020: 0-4

Sept. 4 at Pitt L

Sept. 11 Boston College L

Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan L

Sept. 25 at Coastal Carolina L

Oct. 2 Toledo L

Oct. 9 UConn L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Florida State L

Oct. 30 at Liberty L

Nov. 6 Rhode Island W

Nov. 13 Maine W

Nov. 20 at Army L

Nov. 27 at New Mexico State L

– UMass 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis