College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Penn State vs Wisconsin, Alabama vs Miami, and the Georgia vs Clemson showdown.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 1 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 1 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 1 Expert Picks

Boise State at UCF | Bowling Green at Tenn

Ohio State at Minn | North Carolina at Va Tech

Mich St at Northwestern | Penn St at Wisconsin

Stanford vs Kansas State | Rice at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Tulane | Fresno State at Oregon

Alabama vs. Miami | Indiana at Iowa

West Virginia at Maryland | Louisiana at Texas

San Jose State at USC | Oregon State at Purdue

Florida Atlantic at Florida | Georgia vs Clemson

LSU at UCLA | BYU vs. Arizona

Notre Dame at Florida St | Ole Miss vs Louisville

7:00, ESPN

Line: UCF -4, o/u: 69

Gill Alexander, VSIN: UCF

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCF

Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: UCF

Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire UCF

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF

Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: UCF

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Boise State

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Boise State

Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: UCF

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: UCF

John Williams, Sooners Wire: Boise State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCF

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

NEXT: Bowling Green at Tennessee