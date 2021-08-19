College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Penn State vs Wisconsin, Alabama vs Miami, and the Georgia vs Clemson showdown.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 1 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
Week 1 Expert Picks
Boise State at UCF | Bowling Green at Tenn
Ohio State at Minn | North Carolina at Va Tech
Mich St at Northwestern | Penn St at Wisconsin
Stanford vs Kansas State | Rice at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Tulane | Fresno State at Oregon
Alabama vs. Miami | Indiana at Iowa
West Virginia at Maryland | Louisiana at Texas
San Jose State at USC | Oregon State at Purdue
Florida Atlantic at Florida | Georgia vs Clemson
LSU at UCLA | BYU vs. Arizona
Notre Dame at Florida St | Ole Miss vs Louisville
Boise State at UCF
7:00, ESPN
Line: UCF -4, o/u: 69
Gill Alexander, VSIN: UCF
Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire UCF
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire: UCF
Patrick Conn, LSU Tigers Wire UCF
Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF
Dan Harralson,Vols Wire: UCF
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Boise State
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Boise State
Zac Neel, Ducks Wire: UCF
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: UCF
John Williams, Sooners Wire: Boise State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCF
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF