Houston Cougars: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Houston season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-5 overall, 3-3 in AAC

Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen, 3rd year, 7-13 (68-54 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 69

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 101

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 56

Houston Cougars College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense worked, but it was brutally inconsistent and had a wee bit of a problem scoring. The line wasn’t bad, the team controlled the clock, and the passing game was solid, but the 30-point-per-game average is misleading. The scoring production wasn’t enough throughout the year.

Houston was 3-0 when scored 37 points or more, and 0-5 when it didn’t.

With around eight starters returning from the New Mexico Bowl loss to Hawaii, and with a slew of dangerous parts coming in through the transfer portal, this should finally be the year when head coach Dana Holgorsen’s attack works.

– The Cougars have their quarterback in Clayton Tune. He finally worked his way into the job after D’Eriq King left early in 2019, and now he should know what he’s doing. He can run, and he’s got the skills to make the O go, but he needs to cut down on his picks and be more accurate. Now he has a full offseason to get ready, and he has a loaded receiving corps to throw to.

Marquez Stevenson might be gone, and good targets Keith Corbin (Jackson State) and Tre’Von Bradley (UTSA) might have moved on, but leading receiver Nathanial Dell is back after catching just 29 passes for 428 yards and three picks, there are plenty of other options, and there might be an overall upgrade to the corps. KeSean Carter is coming in from Texas Tech, Seth Green arrives from Minnesota, and Jaylen Erwin left UCLA for the Cougars.

– All the offensive line has to do is be okay. The passing game will do the rest and the backs are in place to do far more with the ground attack – more on that later. Four of the five starters are expected back up front, but the best of the bunch – OT Braylon Jones – is done.

Leading rusher Kyle Porter is gone, but the backfield might be better. Mulbah Car can handle the work and Chandler Smith is a speedy veteran returning for his super-senior year.

Texas Tech transfer Ta’Zawn Henry is finally ready after having to sit out last season, and coming in from the recruiting class is Alton McCaskell, a dynamite home run hitter with 6-1, 200-pound size, track star speed, and No. 1 back upside right out of the gate.

