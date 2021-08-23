Hot Seat Coach Rankings For Every Power Five Team: 21 For 2021 College Football Topics, No. 14

20 for 2021 College Football Topics, No. 14: The coaching hot seat rankings for all of the Power Five teams.

What’s the hot seat status of all the Power Five head coaches?

Being on a hot seat isn’t just about whether or not a head coach needs to win a football game or have a big season to keep the job. That’s obviously the biggest part of staying hired, but it’s about pressure, too.

Some of the biggest-name head coaches have no real shot of getting fired, but they have to deal with through-the-roof unfair expectations. Really, though, these rankings are about who needs to win … NOW.

The hot seat rankings go from who’s on the coolest of seats in each Power Five conference to who desperately needs a massive campaign.

ACC Preseason Hot Seat Coach Rankings 2021

14. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

The pressure is now at a whole other level – not winning the ACC Championship and going to the College Football Playoff would be a failure – but he’s obviously in the high-rent district of elite coaches.

Record With Team: 140-33

2020: 14, 2019: 14, 2018: 14

13. Mack Brown, North Carolina

No, he’s not on any hot seat when it comes to potentially being fired, buuuuuuuut … is Mack Brown going Mack Brown? He recruited well enough to have a team worthy of playing for the ACC Championship – UNC isn’t in Clemson’s division – and this year the results have to match the talent.

Record With Team: 15-10

2020: 9, 2019: 3, 2018: NA

12 . Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

If you want to make a list of who’s doing the most with the least, Clawson might be at the top. Five straight bowls at Wake Forest is amazing – he can have a dud of a year and be more than fine.

Record With Team: 40-45

2020: 10, 2019: 8, 2018: 10

11. Jeff Hafley, Boston College

The passing game is great, Boston College is looking dangerous, and there’s a shot Hafley becomes one of the hot rising coaches with a big year. As long as BC goes to a bowl, all is fine.

Record With Team: 6-5

2020: 12, 2019: NA, 2018: NA

10. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

He can still live another year off the Orange Bowl appearance of 2019. Virginia is never going to be the pressure cooker of jobs that others are, and even if the results aren’t always perfect, Mendenhall is still among the best coaches in the league.

Record With Team: 30-32

2020: 13, 2019: 12, 2018: 8

9. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

It’s not like the buzz wore off after a huge 2019, but going 4-7 last season was a huge disappointment. He’s a good guy, he brings a great attitude and tone for the program, and he’s fine to 2022 no matter what, but there’s still rebuilding to do.

Record With Team: 12-13

2020: 11, 2019: 13, 2018: NA

8. Dave Doeren, NC State

Doeren got it back after a 4-8 2019 season with is typical 8-4-like campaign, and now he has to keep it all going with one of his better teams. He’s always going to be on a tepid seat – that’s sort of the nature with the NC State gig – but he’s good through next year even with a disappointing run.

Record With Team: 55-46

2020: 2, 2019: 7, 2018: 5

7. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Panthers

The pressure has chilled out a little bit as Pitt has found a bit of a groove with its style. However, he can’t afford one really bad year. As long as the Panthers are going bowling, he’s fine.

Record With Team: 42-34

2020: 4, 2019: 2, 2018: 1

6. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

So how much longer does the “he has to totally restyle the offense” thing work? It’s Year Three, and now the production has to come and the wins have to be there, but that’s going to be a problem with a nasty schedule.

Record With Team: 6-16

2020: 6, 2019: 11, 2018: NA

5. Manny Diaz, Miami

It’s amazing what happens when you have a great quarterback and an offense that works. It’s Miami so the pressure is always going to be high and the seat will always be hot, but things have chilled a bit after going 8-3.

Record With Team: 14-10

2020: 1, 2019: 6, 2018: NA

4. Mike Norvell, Florida State

Yeah, one year in a pandemic shouldn’t mean much, but considering how quickly Willie Taggart was run out of town, the same standards need to apply here, too. Start winning or else.

Record With Team: 3-6

2020: 8, 2019: NA, 2018: NA

3. David Cutcliffe, Duke

Yeah, he might be one of the best teachers in the game, and the pressure is never there for football at Duke, but he’s 4-15 in his last 19 games with three losing seasons in the last five. This is his 13th year – there has to be something positive this season.

Record With Team: 74-88

2020: 7, 2019: 10, 2018: 7

2. Dino Babers, Syracuse

He’ll get one more shot to prove that the ten-win 2018 season wasn’t a total fluke. Syracuse doesn’t have to win the ACC title – and it might not have to even go bowling – but this can’t be among the worst teams in the conference again. Just pull up out of the nosedive and show hope for 2022 and things might be okay.

Record With Team: 24-36

2020: 3, 2019: 9, 2018: 2

1. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

It’s about as make-or-break as a year gets. The Hokies haven’t totally underachieved over the last few seasons, but they’re not in the ACC title mix like they need to be. At the very least, they have to make some noise in the Coastal.

Record With Team: 38-26

2020: 5, 2019: 4, 2018: 13

2021 Preseason Hot Seat Coach Rankings

NEXT: 2021 Preseason Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC