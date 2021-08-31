Hawaii vs Portland State Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Portland State prediction and game preview.

Hawaii (0-1) vs Portland State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Portland State Will Win

It’s been a while since the Vikings have been able to play, but they bring back a decent running game that should be able to pound away a bit along with a passing game that will keep the heat on the Rainbow Warrior secondary.

QB Davis Alexander returns after throwing 28 touchdown passes in 2019, and Emmanuel Daigbe brings a dangerous deep threat to lead a good-looking receiving corps.

Hawaii couldn’t get much out of the offense against UCLA – coming up with just 269 yards of total O – and the D got run over for 244 yards, but …

Why Hawaii Will Win

Portland State isn’t UCLA – at least not 2021 UCLA.

No, Hawaii couldn’t seem to do a whole lot of things right in the 44-10 loss, but that was a get-the-kinks-out game – at least that’s the hope.

This is a far better team than it showed in Pasadena. The Rainbow Warriors have a decent defense, the running game will set a tone after coming up with just 26 yards, and expect a whole lot of plays in the backfield after struggling to get behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not seem like the normal home for Hawaii – playing in a sports complex as the stadium situation is being worked on – but being in familiar surroundings will matter.

Hawaii was great at home last year and inconsistent on the road. Portland State won’t get rocked until late, but the Rainbow Warriors will look far sharper after getting a game in.

Hawai’i vs Portland State Prediction, Line

Hawaii 41, Portland State 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

