Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Hawaii football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-4 overall, 4-4 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Todd Graham, 2nd year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 74

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 78

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 32

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense had its moments. It wasn’t a high-flying fun show on a consistent basis, but it at least put up over 200 passing yards in just about every game and the ground attack wasn’t all that bad.

But it’s Hawaii. It’s supposed to throw a scare into everyone, and it doesn’t really do that. It averaged 384 yards and 26 points per game, and it had a few moments when it blew up, but there weren’t enough of them.

– The passing game is going to be okay. It’s not going to bomb away, and it’s not going to be the old Colt Brennan days – all due respect to the late Hawaii superstar – but it’ll be effective.

Calvin Turner was third on the team in rushing and led the way with 546 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 33 catches. Now the wide receivers have to do their job.

Jared Smart led the team with 36 catches and a few other decent targets are back, but there has to be more big plays for an attack that averaged fewer than 11 yards per pass.

Chevan Cordeiro doesn’t have to look over his shoulder. He’s the quarterback, and he’s got the ability to pound out a few big games here and there. But he’s more of a baller than a bomber.

He’ll run, and he has his moments – he was brilliant throwing the ball in the win over Nevada – but again, he’s not going to be a high-powered passer.

– Cordeiro led the team in rushing, and again, Turner was third. Second-leading rusher Miles Reed is gone, but 5-10, 200-pound Dae Dae Hunter is a rising star who’ll keep being fed the ball.

The offensive line has to be better at keeping defenses out of the backfield, but at least four starters are back

