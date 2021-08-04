Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia Tech football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Georgia Tech Football Schedule Analysis

– Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 3-6 in ACC

Head Coach: Geoff Collins, 3rd year, 6-16 (21-26 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 82

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 65

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 122

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The transformation continues to take awhile. The Yellow Jackets are still trying to pivot away from the option offense under Paul Johnson, and there’s been more of a passing game to balance things out, but the consistency isn’t quite there.

The offense averaged 390 yards and just 24 points per game, but when it worked, it was terrific. Now it has to score.

After the 16-13 win over Florida State, the Yellow Jackets were 2-0 when scoring more than 27 points and 0-7 when scoring that many or fewer. There’s some work to be done, but …

– Jeff Sims appears to be a keeper. The 6-3, 215-pounder stepped in as a freshman and threw 13 touchdown passes and ran for close to 500 yards and six scores. There were 13 picks, and the passing attack wasn’t consistent enough, but the skill and upside are there.

With backup and former starter James Graham off to Georgia Southern, it’s a thin group behind Sims with Jordan Yates the main option after getting in a little work.

The receivers aren’t all that bad. It’s a deep group and the passing game spreads the ball around, but as long as big plays are there, all is fine. The passing game wasn’t Alabama, but averaging over 13 yards per catch is a good thing.

Leading receiver Jalen Camp is gone, but Malachi Carter is a 6-3, 200-pound veteran who averaged 14.5 yards per catch with three touchdowns. Junior Adonicas Sanders is another good deep threat who caught 17 passes, and there’s more 6-2ish, 200ish pound receivers ready to shine. Also a big part of the passing game is …

– Jahmyr Gibbs can do a little of everything. The 5-11, 200-pound second-year freshman was second on the team with 24 catches and was second on the team in rushing behind Sims.

2019 leading rusher Jordan Mason is the team’s best runner with good power and 100-yard, carry-the-offense toughness – he missed four games last year – and sophomore Dontae Smith is a quick hitter who averaged close to seven yards per carry.

Now the offensive line has to get the job done.

It’s been a decent line so far in the Geoff Collins era, but now it has to replace two starters and has to get more out of the young, big options being brought in over the last few years.

Junior Mikey Minihan is a solid interior blocker, and 6-6, 330-pound Jordan Williams is a promising young option, and 6-7, 320-pound former Vanderbilt grad transfer Devin Cochran is expected to finally be in the mix after he committed last year but didn’t play.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Georgia Tech Football Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets College Football Preview 2021: Defense