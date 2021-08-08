Georgia State Panthers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia State Panthers season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-4 overall, 4-4 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Shawn Elliott, 5th year, 22-25

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 77

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 114

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 75

Georgia State College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense didn’t always work, but when it wasn’t playing a few of the Sun Belt’s elite teams it was a whole lot of fun with a slew of exciting playmakers and a whole lot of production whenever it had the chance to score. The main parts are back to keep it all going.

– Cornelious Brown didn’t get a whole lot of all-star attention in a Sun Belt full of strong quarterbacks, but he turned into the playmaker the program can work around for the next few years. It’s a mobile 6-5, 200-pound downfield passer who needs to be more accurate, but he came through time and again to keep the attack moving.

Brown gets back his main men to throw to, starting with 6-4, 210-pound junior Sam Pinckney and 5-11, 185-pound senior Cornelius McCoy. In all, the top ten receivers of last year are back to go along with a rising QB with a year of experience under his belt.

– Brown can run, but he doesn’t have to do it all. Senior Destin Coates led the team with 769 yards and seven scores – and he can catch – and 220-pound senior Tucker Gregg provides a bit of thump. Just like the receiving corps, almost all of the production from 2020 returns. If it’s not enough that all the skill guys are back, all five starters return to the offensive front that should be among the Sun Belt’s best.

