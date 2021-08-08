Georgia Southern Eagles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia Southern season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Chad Lunsford, 5th year, 27-18

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 78

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 84

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 55

Georgia Southern Eagles College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense is going to keep on doing what it does, but it’s going to do it with a slew of new key parts. The Eagle running game should continue to be among the nation’s most effective – finishing fifth in the nation for an offense that averaged 371 yards and 27 points per game – with eight starters back. However …

– The quarterback situation will take on a different look. Longtime star Shai Werts is off to Louisville to be a receiver and part-time package option under center. Justin Tomlin got in a little work last season, but Georgia Tech transfer James Graham is the right fit. He’s a bigger version of Werts who know how to run an option attack, but he missed time late in spring football with a personal issue. There’s one other interesting twist …

Graham might be moving to receiver. That means the 5-11, 190-pound Tomlin becomes the star of the show – he knows the offense and should be a quick fit as a runner in place of Werts.

Werts led the team in rushing, but Tomlin is a terrific runner and backs JD King and Logan Wright return after they both hit the 600-yard mark and combined for nine scores. On the way is Amare Jones, who ran for close to 1,000 yards at Tulane.

With four of the five offensive linemen returning – senior guard Aaron Dowdell is the best of the bunch – the ground attack that averaged 267 yards per game will keep on going.

– The passing game is along for the ride, but it’s great at coming up with big plays when catching teams stacking up against the run. Leading target Malik Murray is gone, but he only caught 21 passes.

Slot receiver Khaleb Hood is back after finishing second on the team with 15 grabs for 224 yards, Beau Johnson is a veteran tight end, and Emil Smith has the size and deep speed to become a factor.

