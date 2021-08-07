Georgia Bulldogs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 8-2 overall, 7-2 in SEC

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 5th year, 44-12

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 8

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 4

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 4

Georgia Bulldogs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was good. It couldn’t keep up with Alabama or Florida – which was everything – but it managed to roll through most of the other games and it found its guy going forward.

The O averaged a pedestrian 424 yards and 32 points per game – good by normal standards, but not for a national championship-level SEC team – and now the hope is for all that to change because of …

– JT Daniels. The former superstar USC recruit was still getting past a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of 2019, but once he stepped in and took over, the Georgia offense took off with a more dangerous passing attack.

Now Daniels is firmly entrenched in the starting job, but the Dawgs have good prospects behind him in Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and last year’s starter for a bulk of the year, Stetson Bennett. Unfortunately the passing game is missing the main target.

George Pickens is a future NFL starter who led the team with six touchdowns, but he’s out for a while – and maybe the year – after suffering a knee injury this offseason.

Kearis Jackson led the team with 36 catches for 514 yards in the slot, Jermaine Burton is a solid deep threat, and on the way from LSU is Arik Gilbert, a former super-recruit who should be a game-changer of a target.

– The offensive line is stacked. Four starters are expected back – starting with Jamaree Salyer at one of the spots on the left side – with a whole lot of talent across the front line that was good last year and now should be a whole lot more consistent.

It’s Georgia. The running backs are outstanding. The top five runners return – all came up with 193 yards or more – led by 779-yard, 11-touchdown junior Zamir White along with James Cook, who averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

