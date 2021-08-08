Fresno State Bulldogs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Fresno State season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Fresno State Bulldogs Schedule Analysis

– Fresno State Bulldogs Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 3-3 overall, 3-3 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer, 2nd year 3-3

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 96

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 77

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 91

Fresno State Bulldogs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Fresno State offense in the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb came up with a solid first season for an offense that finished No. 1 in the Mountain West and fifth in the nation in passing.

– It all starts with QB Jake Haener, a Washington transfer who got better as the year went on and with four 300-yard performances in the six games. He’s got all of his main receivers back with the top five wide receivers returning led by Jalen Cropper, who caught a team-high 37 passes for 520 yards and five scores. There’s a terrific blend of experience, size, and quick options in the group that should be among the best in the Mountain West.

– It only seems like Ronnie Rivers has been around since the David Carr era. The 5-9, 195-pound senior is back to provide the perfect balance to the big passing game as the leader and star of a deep and strong group of backs.

Rivers led the way with 507 yards and seven scores, and he’s once again joined by Jordan Mims who brings a bit more power. Helping the cause is Utah transfer Jordan Wilmore to make a good situation stronger.

Now the offensive line has to be stronger to give the group room to move. Rivers and Mims each averaged over five yards per carry, but there were too many problems in pass protection and keeping teams out of the backfield. Three starters are expected back, but top blocker Syrus Tuitele is gone at right tackle.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Fresno State Bulldogs Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Fresno State Bulldogs College Football Preview 2021: Defense