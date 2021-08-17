FIU vs LIU Prediction, Game Preview

FIU vs LIU prediction and game preview.

FIU vs LIU Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: ESPN3

FIU (0-0) vs LIU (0-0) Game Preview

Why LIU Will Win

The Sharks had a fun spring run, going 2-2 with a thrilling opening win over Bryant and closed out with a good performance in a win over Merrimack.

This might be a program just getting rolling – relatively speaking – but the defense was good at taking the ball away, the offense was perfectly balanced – 516 yards rushing in four games, 516 yards passing – and the pass rush isn’t bad.

The FIU offense still has to prove it can do something with a passing game that was a total disaster in the shortened 2020 season. There wasn’t anything happening down the field partially do to an O line that didn’t do a thing in pass protection.

Why FIU Will Win

The Golden Panther defense should make up for the concerns on the offensive side.

This isn’t going to be a high-octane offense quite yet, but it should be able to move the chains. For all of the positives on the LIU defense over its four games, it had a hard time getting off the field. As long as FIU can be very, very careful with the ball – the Sharks are strong at coming up with picks – and if it can just keep the offense moving, it should be in control of the game thanks to the D.

The Golden Panthers have a decent front four and what should be one of Conference USA’s most talented secondaries.

What’s Going To Happen

LIU will be feisty. It’ll keep this from getting out of hand with a few takeaways, but the FIU defense will hold firm in the second half and the offense will do just enough to be comfortable.

It’ll take a little bit to get there, but the Golden Panthers will get their first win since mid-November of 2019.

FIU vs LIU Prediction, Line

FIU 36, LIU 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

