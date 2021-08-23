Eastern Michigan vs Saint Francis Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs. Saint Francis prediction and game preview.

Eastern Michigan vs. Saint Francis Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

Network: ESPN3

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs Saint Francis (0-0) Game Preview

Why Saint Francis Will Win

Can the Red Flash passing game work right away?

Saint Francis didn’t play in 2020 and lost a slew of parts from the good 2019 squad, but the systems are still strong. The offense got a big, efficient passing season two years ago, and while the main men are done, there are just enough dangerous playmakers – like WRs Brandan Lisenby and Kahtero Summers – to potentially be a problem.

Eastern Michigan has to prove it can generate a steady pass rush, and the secondary has to be able to make more plays after a rocky 2020, but …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The veterans are there.

Saint Francis is just getting up and going again, but Eastern Michigan gets just about everyone back defensively including almost all of the top tacklers. The Red Flash won’t be able to do much on the ground against the Eagle linebackers – the passing game has to work or this will get ugly.

There’s experience on the other side of the ball for EMU with ten starters returning – and a few good players transferring in – to be sharp right away.

What’s Going To Happen

Saint Francis isn’t going to be afraid to start firing away on a suspect Eastern Michigan secondary. The consistency won’t be there, but the Red Flash will come up with a few good scoring drives to keep this from getting too brutal. EMU, though, will have too much experience and get too much from the D to let this slip away.

It’ll be a win, but it’s Eastern Michigan – it doesn’t know how to not play close games.

Eastern Michigan vs. Saint Francis Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 38, Saint Francis 20

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

