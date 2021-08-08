Eastern Michigan Eagles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Eastern Michigan season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 in MAC

Head Coach: Chris Creighton, 8th year, 28-47

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 107

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 113

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 80

Eastern Michigan Eagles College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense wasn’t bad, and it was great at closing out drives with points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the shaky defense. It averaged 400 yards and 33 points per game, but the ground game has to be better and the team needs to use all of its returning experience to be more explosive with ten starters expected back.

– QB Preston Hutchinson was fine. He completed 64% of his passes for 1,657 yards and 12 touchdowns with six picks, and he led the team with eight rushing scores, but in comes Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant to make a big push for the gig. Quian Williams is transferring out, but leading target Hassan Beydoun, four-touchdown veteran Tanner Knue, and four of the top five receivers are back.

– The offensive line had a big problem in pass protection and allowed way too many plays behind the line, but all five starters are expected back. The running game has to be stronger and more consistent, too, around second-year freshman Darius Boone, who led the way with 254 yards averaging close to six yards per pop. It’s a young group of running backs, but everyone of note returns.

