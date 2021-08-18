East Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

East Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

East Carolina vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPNU

East Carolina (0-0) vs Appalachian State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Mountaineer offense is loaded.

It averaged over 450 yards and 34 points per game last year, and it gets back a line full of all-stars, a terrific receiving corps, and a fantastic array of running backs.

On the other side, the defense returns ten starters including the best secondary in the Sun Belt and a front that’s great at forcing mistakes.

Against a great East Carolina offense, the Mountaineers should be able to hold their own when needed. But this game will be mostly about whether or not the ECU defense can slow down ASU.

The Pirates got stronger late last year, but they’re still going to struggle against the balanced and explosive App State attack. However …

Why East Carolina Will Win

It’s not going to be a rock, but East Carolina’s defense is at least full of experience. Yeah, it did get better as 2020 went on, and yeah, it has enough playmakers to be the best the program has had in a long, long time. If there’s any sort of a pass rush, the production will be there from everyone else.

But again, East Carolina isn’t going to be anything great defensively. It’ll be better, and that might be enough thanks to a fun offense that should roll right away.

QB Holton Ahlers is a veteran who knows what he’s doing, the receiving corps is full of deep threats – and got stronger with the transfer portal – and the O line gets everyone back.

The Pirate offense is going to set the pace.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be a blast.

Both offenses will hit several home runs, but the Appalachian State pass rush will be a wee bit better. It’ll be disruptive enough to force just enough stops to survive.

East Carolina has won six in a row against Appalachian State, with the last loss coming back in 1975. However, the Pirates won’t stop the Mountaineers enough, and the Mountaineers will stop the Pirates just enough.

Expect a fun game with the Sun Belt coming up with a nice neutral site win.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 38, East Carolina 30

Appalachian State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

