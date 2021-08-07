East Carolina Pirates: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the East Carolina season with what you need to know.

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 3-6 overall, 3-5 in AAC

Head Coach: Mike Houston, 3rd year, 7-14

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 91

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 108

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 117

East Carolina Pirates College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense wasn’t the problem. There weren’t enough third down conversions, and the consistency wasn’t there, but the defense was the real issue. The O averaged over 400 yards and 30 points per game, and there’s enough talent back to expect even more in Year Three under Mike Houston.

– It only seems like Holton Ahlers has been around for 19 years. The veteran Pirate quarterback is in his fourth year and he keeps on improving as a passer – he threw 51 touchdown passes in three years – and can run, too.

Leading yardage receiver Blake Proehl left early for the NFL, but everyone else is back. Tyler Snead led the team with 53 catches as a midrange target, and CJ Johnson is the home run hitter averaging over 21 yards per catch with a team-high six scores. A slew of transfers are coming in to help the cause.

– The offensive line isn’t all that huge, but it was okay for the running game. Now it has to do a better job of keeping defenses out of the backfield. All five starters are expected to be back up front to pave the way for leading running back Rahjai Harris along with Keaton Mitchell. The duo should combine to average over five yards per carry, but the backfield lost Darius Pinnix to the transfer portal.

