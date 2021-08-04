Duke Blue Devils: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Duke Blue Devils season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-9 overall, 1-9 in ACC

Head Coach: David Cutcliffe, 14th year, 74-88 (118-117 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 92

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 51

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 88

Duke College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense stalled. It was able to move the ball from time to time, but it was crushed by turnovers and massive mistakes. The overhaul starts at quarterback with the door open 6-3 junior Gunnar Holmberg to step up and take over for Chase Brice – who transferred to Appalachian State – with Job One being to not give the ball away. More on that later.

– The passing game needs more explosion after averaging just 11 yards per reception. 6-5 leading receiver Jake Bobo is back in a receiving corps loaded with experience, but top TE Noah Gray will be sorely missed. All-around back Deon Jackson is also done, but leading higher Mataeo Durant returns along with Jordan Waters to add a little more pop.

– The Blue Devils had a hard time operating behind a line that was among the worst in the country in sacks allowed, but three starters return along with most of the depth. This isn’t going to be a blasting line that hammers out a big-time running game, but it has to limit the pressure.

