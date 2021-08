Conference USA Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Conference USA preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Conference USA Preseason Predictions: East

Conference USA East Predicted Finish

1. Marshall

T2. Florida Atlantic

T2. WKU

T4. FIU

T4. Middle Tennessee

T6. Charlotte

T6. Old Dominion

Charlotte 49ers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 2-6

2018: 5-7 2019: 7-6 2020: 2-4

Sept. 4 Duke L

Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb W

Sept. 18 at Georgia State L

Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee W

Oct. 2 at Illinois L

Oct. 9 at FIU L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Florida Atlantic L

Oct. 30 at WKU L

Nov. 6 Rice W

Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech L

Nov. 20 Marshall L

Nov. 27 at Old Dominion L

Charlotte 2021 Preview

Florida Atlantic Owls

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 6-2

2018: 5-7 2019: 11-3 2020: 5-4

Sept. 4 at Florida L

Sept. 11 Georgia Southern W

Sept. 18 Fordham W

Sept. 25 at Air Force L

Oct. 2 FIU W

Oct. 9 at UAB L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Charlotte W

Oct. 30 UTEP W

Nov. 6 Marshall W

Nov. 13 at Old Dominion W

Nov. 20 at WKU L

Nov. 27 Middle Tennessee W

Florida Atlantic 2021 Preview

FIU Golden Panthers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 3-5

2018: 9-4 2019: 6-7 2020: 0-5

Sept. 2 Long Island W

Sept. 11 Texas State W

Sept. 18 at Texas Tech L

Sept. 25 at Central Michigan L

Oct. 2 at Florida Atlantic L

Oct. 9 Charlotte W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 WKU L

Oct. 30 at Marshall L

Nov. 6 Old Dominion W

Nov. 13 at Middle Tennessee L

Nov. 20 North Texas W

Nov. 27 at Southern Miss L

FIU 2021 Preview

Marshall Thundering Herd

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 7-1

2018: 9-4 2019: 8-5 2020: 7-3

Sept. 4 at Navy L

Sept. 11 NC Central W

Sept. 18 East Carolina L

Sept. 25 at Appalachian State L

Oct. 2 at Middle Tennessee W

Oct. 9 Old Dominion W

Oct. 16 at North Texas W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 FIU W

Nov. 6 at Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 13 UAB W

Nov. 20 at Charlotte W

Nov. 27 WKU W

Marshall 2021 Preview

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 3-5

2018: 8-6 2019: 4-8 2020: 3-6

Sept. 4 Monmouth W

Sept. 11 at Virginia Tech L

Sept. 18 at UTSA L

Sept. 25 at Charlotte L

Oct. 2 Marshall L

Oct. 9 at Liberty L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at UConn W

Oct. 30 Southern Miss W

Nov. 6 at WKU L

Nov. 13 FIU W

Nov. 20 Old Dominion W

Nov. 27 at Florida Atlantic L

Middle Tennessee 2021 Preview

Old Dominion Monarchs

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 1-7

2018: 4-8 2019: 1-11 2020: 0-0

Sept. 4 at Wake Forest L

Sept. 11 Hampton W

Sept. 18 at Liberty L

Sept. 25 Buffalo L

Oct. 2 at UTEP L

Oct. 9 at Marshall L

Oct. 16 WKU L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Louisiana Tech L

Nov. 6 at FIU L

Nov. 13 Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 20 at Middle Tennessee L

Nov. 27 Charlotte W

Old Dominion 2021 Preview

WKU Hilltoppers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Conference USA Prediction: 6-2

2018: 3-9 2019: 9-4 2020: 5-7

Sept. 4 UT Martin W

Sept. 11 at Army L

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 Indiana L

Oct. 2 at Michigan State L

Oct. 9 UTSA W

Oct. 16 at Old Dominion W

Oct. 23 at FIU W

Oct. 30 Charlotte W

Nov. 6 Middle Tennessee W

Nov. 13 at Rice L

Nov. 20 Florida Atlantic W

Nov. 27 at Marshall L

WKU 2021 Preview

