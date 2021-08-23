Colorado vs Northern Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Northern Colorado prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs Northern Colorado Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Network: Pac-12 Network

Colorado (0-0) vs Northern Colorado (0-0) Game Preview

Why Northern Colorado Will Win

The Bears opted out of the 2020 season, but they should come up with a far stronger offense despite losing a few key parts from 2019.

Michigan QB transfer Dylan McCaffrey comes in to try cranking up the passing game even more. Jaren Mitchell and the receiving corps should be good enough to hit a few big plays here and there.

The Northern Colorado secondary is in place to pick off a few passes if Colorado isn’t sharp – the Buffs were wildly inefficient through the air last season, and Tennessee transfer QB JT Shrout hurt his knee. But …

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado should run wild.

The Buffs aren’t receiving a whole lot of preseason love and respect, but there’s a ton of experience returning on both sides of the ball with four starters back on the offensive line to pave the way for a loaded backfield.

It might have been two years ago, but Northern Colorado still has to prove it can stop someone’s rushing attack. It was ripped up for close to six yards per carry and 250 yards per game back in 2019, and Colorado will ease into the season by pounding away over and over again.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado will roll at will.

It’ll get deep on the running back depth chart on the way to over 300 yards on the ground, QB Brendon Lewis will look fine as he gets in enough live reps to get his feet wet, and it’ll be a good scrimmage for the Buffs before dealing with Texas A&M.

Colorado vs Northern Colorado Prediction, Line

Colorado 48, Northern Colorado 6

No Line, o/u: No Line

