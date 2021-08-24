Colorado State vs South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado State vs South Dakota State prediction and game preview.

Colorado State vs South Dakota State Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: FS1

Network: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado State (0-0) vs South Dakota State (0-0) Game Preview

Why South Dakota State Will Win

The Jackrabbits came really, really close to winning the FCS spring session national title.

The defense was phenomenal, the offense was great up front, and the ground attack averaged 232 yards per game as it rolled through FCS team after FCS team.

220-pound RB Isaiah Davis pointed away for 8.5 yards per carry and ten scores, Mark Gronowski stepped in and turned into a dangerous all-around star – throwing 15 touchdowns and just three picks, and with 577 rushing yards and seven touchdowns – and the defense took care of the rest.

Colorado State might have a veteran offensive line, but it was miserable in 2020 at keeping defenses out of the backfield. South Dakota State’s defense spent the spring living behind the line.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State should be able to throw a bit.

The receiving corps is good, TE Trey McBride is great, and the South Dakota State secondary might have a few issues. The Jackrabbits didn’t give up multiple touchdown passes until the national championship loss to Sam Houston State, but the teams on the slate that could throw were able to do it.

On the other side, Colorado State’s pass rush is even better than South Dakota State’s.

For all of the Rams’ problems, the D will bother Gronowski and should get to the running backs before they can get started. There will be a whole slew of tackles for loss, and the run defense will be great on the inside.

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State will be pushed to the brink.

South Dakota State is more than good enough to pull this off, and it might be a whole lot sharper considering all the football it played just a few months ago. The running game will work, but the O will start to stall late.

The Colorado State offense will start to take over early in the fourth, the defense will come up with a few key stops on big sacks, and it’ll be a very, very difficult win in a nice test.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Colorado State vs South Dakota State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 27, South Dakota State 23

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule