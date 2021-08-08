Colorado Buffaloes: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Colorado season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Analysis

– Colorado Buffaloes Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 4-2 overall, 4-1 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Karl Dorrell, 2nd year, 4-2 (39-29 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 30

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 59

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 81

Colorado Buffaloes College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Karl Dorrell’s offense is supposed to be good. A strong assistant in the NFL and the former head coach at UCLA – and a specialist at coaching up wide receivers – knows how to make the thing move. Former Colorado wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini also knows how to teach things about an offense. So …

The Colorado passing game can’t be among the least efficient in the Pac-12 and shouldn’t finish 87th in the nation again.

But it was a new coaching staff – at least Dorrell was new – dealing with the players in place. Those players weren’t bad, but they were part of a build-up from the previous staff. Now there’s a ton of depth, talent, and upside to do a whole lot more. However …

– It all starts with the running game. The passing attack might have been mediocre in the short six-game run, but the ground game was terrific with the emergence of Jarek Broussard and his 895-yard, five-score season working behind a good line that had a terrific season.

Now the line is supposed to get four starters back – and more options are about to play roles. The star of the show – William Sherman – is gone at left tackle, but 6-7, 295-pound sophomore Frank Fillip appears ready to take over the job, and the transfer portal is bringing in more good possibilities with OT Max Wray coming in from Ohio State and guard Noah Fenske moving on from Iowa.

And it’s not just Broussard at running back. 2019 leading rusher Alex Fontenot got hurt before last year, but now he’s back from his hip injury and ready to roll. Those two are great, and freshman Ashaad Clayton has the upside to be a big part of the puzzle, too.

– Sam Noyer was a Second Team All-Pac-12 quarterback, but he only hit 55% of his passes with six touchdowns and seven picks – and now he’s an Oregon State Beaver. Tennessee transfer JT Shrout and dynamic second-year freshman Brendon Lewis will fight for the gig in fall camp.

The receiving corps is full of veterans, too. Sophomore Dimitri Stanley led the team with 20 grabs – averaging 17 yards per catch – La’Vontae Shenault was great in his limited time, and there’s more than enough depth for the wide receiver coaching experts to make shine.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Colorado Buffaloes College Football Preview 2021: Defense