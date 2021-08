By CollegeFootballNews.com | August 2, 2021 9:15 am CT

College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 9 from Thursday, October 28 to Saturday, October 30

College Football Schedule: Week 9

2021 College Football Schedules, Preseason Predictions

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

2021 College Football Weekly Schedules

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30, NBC

Boston College at Syracuse

Duke at Wake Forest

Florida State at Clemson

Louisville at NC State

Miami at Pitt

Virginia at BYU

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 9

Thursday, October 28

South Florida at East Carolina, 7:30, ESPN

Friday, October 29

Navy at Tulsa, 7:30, ESPN2

Saturday, October 30

Cincinnati at Tulane

SMU at Houston

UCF at Temple

Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Indiana at Maryland

Iowa at Wisconsin

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Northwestern

Penn State at Ohio State

Purdue at Nebraska

Rutgers at Illinois

Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Kansas State

Texas at Baylor

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30, CBS Sports Network

Charlotte at WKU

FIU at Marshall

North Texas at Rice

Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee

UTEP at Florida Atlantic

Independents College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30, NBC

UMass at Liberty

Virginia at BYU

MAC College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 12:00, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 9

Friday, October 29

UNLV at Nevada, 10:00, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, October 30

Boise State at Colorado State, TBD, CBS Sports Network

Fresno State at San Diego State, 10:30, CBS Sports Network

Hawai’i at Utah State

Wyoming at San Jose State

Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Arizona at USC

Colorado at Oregon

Oregon State at California

UCLA at Utah

Washington at Stanford

Washington State at Arizona State

SEC College Football Schedule: Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Georgia vs. Florida, 3:30, CBS

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Auburn

Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 9

Thursday, October 28

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7:30, ESPNU

Saturday, October 30

Arkansas State at South Alabama

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

Texas State at Louisiana

ULM at Appalachian State

2021 College Football Schedules, Preseason Predictions

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt