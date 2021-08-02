College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 7

Bob Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedules

By August 2, 2021 9:16 am

By |

College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 7 from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16

2021 College Football Schedules, Preseason Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

2021 College Football Weekly Schedules
Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4
Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 8 | Week 9
Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7:00, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Duke at Virginia
Miami at North Carolina
NC State at Boston College
Pitt at Virginia Tech

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 7

Thursday, October 14

Navy at Memphis, 7:30, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Tulsa at USF
UCF at Cincinnati

Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Army at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Indiana
Nebraska at Minnesota
Purdue at Iowa
Rutgers at Northwestern

Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

BYU at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Texas
TCU at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Kansas

Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

Marshall at North Texas, 7:00, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, October 16

Louisiana Tech at UTEP
Rice at UTSA
UAB at Southern Miss
WKU at Old Dominion

Independents College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Yale at UConn, 12:00, CBS Sports Network
Army at Wisconsin
BYU at Baylor
Liberty ULM

MAC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Akron at Miami University
Ball State at Eastern Michigan
Bowling Green at Northern Illinois
Kent State at Western Michigan
Ohio at Buffalo
Toledo at Central Michigan

Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

San Diego State at San Jose State, 10:30, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, October 16

Utah State at UNLV, 7:00, CBS Sports Network
Hawai’i at Nevada, 10:30, CBS Sports Network
Air Force at Boise State
Colorado State at New Mexico
Fresno State at Wyoming

Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

California at Oregon, 10:30, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Arizona at Colorado
Arizona State at Utah
Stanford at Washington State
UCLA at Washington

SEC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Alabama at Mississippi State
Auburn at Arkansas
Florida at LSU
Kentucky at Georgia
Ole Miss at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Missouri
Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 7

Tuesday, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7:30, ESPN2

Thursday, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30, ESPNU

Saturday, October 16

Liberty at ULM
Troy at Texas State

2021 College Football Schedules, Preseason Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

