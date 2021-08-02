By CollegeFootballNews.com | August 2, 2021 9:16 am CT

College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 7 from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16

College Football Schedule: Week 7

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7:00, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Duke at Virginia

Miami at North Carolina

NC State at Boston College

Pitt at Virginia Tech

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 7

Thursday, October 14

Navy at Memphis, 7:30, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Tulsa at USF

UCF at Cincinnati

Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Army at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Indiana

Nebraska at Minnesota

Purdue at Iowa

Rutgers at Northwestern

Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

BYU at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Texas

TCU at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Kansas

Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

Marshall at North Texas, 7:00, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, October 16

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Rice at UTSA

UAB at Southern Miss

WKU at Old Dominion

Independents College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Yale at UConn, 12:00, CBS Sports Network

Liberty ULM

MAC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Akron at Miami University

Ball State at Eastern Michigan

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Western Michigan

Ohio at Buffalo

Toledo at Central Michigan

Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

San Diego State at San Jose State, 10:30, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, October 16

Utah State at UNLV, 7:00, CBS Sports Network

Hawai’i at Nevada, 10:30, CBS Sports Network

Air Force at Boise State

Colorado State at New Mexico

Fresno State at Wyoming

Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 7

Friday, October 15

California at Oregon, 10:30, ESPN

Saturday, October 16

Arizona at Colorado

Arizona State at Utah

Stanford at Washington State

UCLA at Washington

SEC College Football Schedule: Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Alabama at Mississippi State

Auburn at Arkansas

Florida at LSU

Kentucky at Georgia

Ole Miss at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 7

Tuesday, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7:30, ESPN2

Thursday, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30, ESPNU

Saturday, October 16

Liberty at ULM

Troy at Texas State

