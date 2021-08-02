College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 7 from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16
College Football Schedule: Week 7
All Times Eastern
ACC College Football Schedule: Week 7
Friday, October 15
Clemson at Syracuse, 7:00, ESPN
Saturday, October 16
Duke at Virginia
Miami at North Carolina
NC State at Boston College
Pitt at Virginia Tech
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 7
Thursday, October 14
Navy at Memphis, 7:30, ESPN
Saturday, October 16
Tulsa at USF
UCF at Cincinnati
Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Army at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Indiana
Nebraska at Minnesota
Purdue at Iowa
Rutgers at Northwestern
Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 7
Saturday, October 16
BYU at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Texas
TCU at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Kansas
Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 7
Friday, October 15
Marshall at North Texas, 7:00, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, October 16
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
Rice at UTSA
UAB at Southern Miss
WKU at Old Dominion
Independents College Football Schedule: Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Yale at UConn, 12:00, CBS Sports Network
Army at Wisconsin
BYU at Baylor
Liberty ULM
MAC College Football Schedule: Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Akron at Miami University
Ball State at Eastern Michigan
Bowling Green at Northern Illinois
Kent State at Western Michigan
Ohio at Buffalo
Toledo at Central Michigan
Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 7
Friday, October 15
San Diego State at San Jose State, 10:30, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, October 16
Utah State at UNLV, 7:00, CBS Sports Network
Hawai’i at Nevada, 10:30, CBS Sports Network
Air Force at Boise State
Colorado State at New Mexico
Fresno State at Wyoming
Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 7
Friday, October 15
California at Oregon, 10:30, ESPN
Saturday, October 16
Arizona at Colorado
Arizona State at Utah
Stanford at Washington State
UCLA at Washington
SEC College Football Schedule: Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Alabama at Mississippi State
Auburn at Arkansas
Florida at LSU
Kentucky at Georgia
Ole Miss at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Missouri
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 7
Tuesday, October 12
Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7:30, ESPN2
Thursday, October 14
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30, ESPNU
Saturday, October 16
Liberty at ULM
Troy at Texas State
