College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 4 from Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25

College Football Schedule: Week 4

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule: Week 4

Friday, September 24

Liberty at Syracuse, 7:00, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Virginia, 8:00, ACC Network

Saturday, September 25

Central Connecticut at Miami

Clemson at NC State

Kansas at Duke

Louisville at Florida State

Missouri at Boston College

New Hampshire at Pitt

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Richmond at Virginia Tech

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Wagner at Temple, 12:00, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6:00, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Tulsa

Navy at Houston

SMU at TCU

UAB at Tulane

UTSA at Memphis

Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota, 12:00

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 12:00, FOX

Indiana at WKU, 8:00, CBS Sports Network

Akron at Ohio State

Colorado State at Iowa

Illinois at Purdue

Kent State at Maryland

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio at Northwestern

Rutgers at Michigan

Villanova at Penn State

Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Iowa State at Baylor

Kansas at Duke

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

SMU at TCU

Texas Tech at Texas

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 4

Thursday, September 23

Marshall at Appalachian State, 7:30, ESPN

Friday, September 24

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 25

Indiana at WKU, 8:00, CBS Sports Network

Buffalo at Old Dominion

Florida Atlantic at Air Force

FIU at Central Michigan

New Mexico at UTEP

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

Southern Miss at Alabama

Texas Southern at Rice

UAB at Tulane

UTSA at Memphis

Independents College Football Schedule: Week 4

Friday, September 24

Liberty at Syracuse, 8:00, ACC Network

Saturday, September 25

Miami University at Army, 12:00, CBS Sports Network

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 12:00, FOX

Wyoming at UConn, 3:30, CBS Sports Network

Hawai’i at New Mexico State

UMass at Coastal Carolina

USF at BYU

MAC College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota, 12:00

Miami University at Army, 12:00, CBS Sports Network

Akron at Ohio State

Buffalo at Old Dominion

FIU at Central Michigan

Kent State at Maryland

Maine at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Northwestern

San Jose State at Western Michigan

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Toledo at Ball State

Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Boise State at Utah State, 12:00, CBS

Wyoming at UConn, 3:30, CBS Sports Network

UNLV at Fresno State, 10:00

Colorado State at Iowa

Florida Atlantic at Air Force

Hawai’i at New Mexico State

New Mexico at UTEP

San Jose State at Western Michigan

Towson at San Diego State

Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Arizona at Oregon

California at Washington

Colorado at Arizona State

Oregon State at USC

UCLA at Stanford

Washington State at Utah

SEC College Football Schedule: Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Georgia State at Auburn

Kentucky at South Carolina

LSU at Mississippi State

Missouri at Boston College

Southern Miss at Alabama

Tennessee at Florida

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 4

Thursday, September 23

Marshall at Appalachian State, 7:30, ESPN

Saturday, September 25

Arkansas State at Tulsa

Georgia State at Auburn

Louisiana at Georgia Southern

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Troy at ULM

UMass at Coastal Carolina

