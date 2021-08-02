College Football Schedule: 2021 Week 4 from Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25
College Football Schedule: Week 4
All Times Eastern
ACC College Football Schedule: Week 4
Friday, September 24
Liberty at Syracuse, 7:00, ESPN2
Wake Forest at Virginia, 8:00, ACC Network
Saturday, September 25
Central Connecticut at Miami
Clemson at NC State
Kansas at Duke
Louisville at Florida State
Missouri at Boston College
New Hampshire at Pitt
North Carolina at Georgia Tech
Richmond at Virginia Tech
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Wagner at Temple, 12:00, ESPN+
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6:00, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Tulsa
Navy at Houston
SMU at TCU
UAB at Tulane
UTSA at Memphis
Big Ten College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Bowling Green at Minnesota, 12:00
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 12:00, FOX
Indiana at WKU, 8:00, CBS Sports Network
Akron at Ohio State
Colorado State at Iowa
Illinois at Purdue
Kent State at Maryland
Nebraska at Michigan State
Ohio at Northwestern
Rutgers at Michigan
Villanova at Penn State
Big 12 College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Iowa State at Baylor
Kansas at Duke
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
SMU at TCU
Texas Tech at Texas
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Conference USA College Football Schedule: Week 4
Thursday, September 23
Marshall at Appalachian State, 7:30, ESPN
Friday, September 24
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, September 25
Indiana at WKU, 8:00, CBS Sports Network
Buffalo at Old Dominion
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
FIU at Central Michigan
New Mexico at UTEP
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
Southern Miss at Alabama
Texas Southern at Rice
UAB at Tulane
UTSA at Memphis
Independents College Football Schedule: Week 4
Friday, September 24
Liberty at Syracuse, 8:00, ACC Network
Saturday, September 25
Miami University at Army, 12:00, CBS Sports Network
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 12:00, FOX
Wyoming at UConn, 3:30, CBS Sports Network
Hawai’i at New Mexico State
UMass at Coastal Carolina
USF at BYU
MAC College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Bowling Green at Minnesota, 12:00
Miami University at Army, 12:00, CBS Sports Network
Akron at Ohio State
Buffalo at Old Dominion
FIU at Central Michigan
Kent State at Maryland
Maine at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Northwestern
San Jose State at Western Michigan
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
Toledo at Ball State
Mountain West College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Boise State at Utah State, 12:00, CBS
Wyoming at UConn, 3:30, CBS Sports Network
UNLV at Fresno State, 10:00
Colorado State at Iowa
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
Hawai’i at New Mexico State
New Mexico at UTEP
San Jose State at Western Michigan
Towson at San Diego State
Pac-12 College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Arizona at Oregon
California at Washington
Colorado at Arizona State
Oregon State at USC
UCLA at Stanford
Washington State at Utah
SEC College Football Schedule: Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Georgia at Vanderbilt
Georgia State at Auburn
Kentucky at South Carolina
LSU at Mississippi State
Missouri at Boston College
Southern Miss at Alabama
Tennessee at Florida
Texas A&M at Arkansas
Sun Belt College Football Schedule: Week 4
Thursday, September 23
Marshall at Appalachian State, 7:30, ESPN
Saturday, September 25
Arkansas State at Tulsa
Georgia State at Auburn
Louisiana at Georgia Southern
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
Troy at ULM
UMass at Coastal Carolina
