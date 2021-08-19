College Football Rankings: National Football Foundation FWAA Super 16, Preseason

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2021 FFWA National Football Foundation Super 16 preseason rankings?
College Football Rankings FWAA-NFF Super 16: Preseason
Points, followed by first place votes, followed by last week’s ranking.
Rank School Points
1. Alabama 805 (35 1st place votes)
2. Clemson 739 (3)
3. Oklahoma 729 (9)
4. Ohio State 673 (1)
5. Georgia 649 (4)
6. Texas A&M 527
7. Iowa State 469
8. Notre Dame 401
9. North Carolina 361
10. Cincinnati 333
11. Oregon 276
12. Florida 255
13. Wisconsin 186
14. LSU 182
15. USC 148
16. Miami (FL) 96
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington (45), Indiana (43), Penn State (30), Iowa (20), Utah (17), Texas (16), Georgia State (12), Ole Miss (8), TCU (8), Northwestern (7), Liberty (7), Arizona State (7), Florida State (5), BYU (5), Coastal Carolina (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisiana (3), Auburn (2), Boston College (1).
Pete Fiutak’s Ballot
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma 3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Texas A&M
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Oregon
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. Iowa State
12. North Carolina
13. Washington
14. Penn State
15. Auburn
16. USC
The FWAA Super 16 Poll Voters
NICOLE AUERBACH
The Athletic
ZACH BARNETT
FootballScoop.com
TONY BARNHART
SEC Network
DAVID BAZZEL
Fourth Quarter Productions
BRETT BEAIRD
WYTK Radio
TOM BECK
2004 Hall of Fame Class
RYAN BLACK
Manhattan Mercury
MARK BLAUDSCHUN
TMG College Sports
CHIP BROWN
Horns247
BRETT CIANCIA
Pick Six Previews
DAVE CONGROVE
CollegeFootballPoll.com
ROSS DELLENGER
Sports Illustrated
GENE DUFFEY
Freelancer
JON FINKEL
Author, Life of Dad Show
BRYAN FISCHER
Athlon Sports
PETE FIUTAK
CollegeFootballNews.com
TOM FORNELLI
CBS Sports
MATT FORTUNA
The Athletic
MIKE GRIFFITH
AJC Dawg Nation
DAN HARRALSON
Vols Wire/USA Today
STEVE HELWAGEN
Bucknuts Media Network
RON HIGGINS
Tiger Rag
BOB HOLT
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
LOU HOLTZ
2008 Hall of Fame Class
ADAM HUNSUCKER
Monroe News-Star (LA)
JOHNNIE JOHNSON
2007 Hall of Fame Class
BRENT JONES
2002 Hall of Fame Class
BARRETT JONES
ESPN
CODY KELLNER
Cody Kellner Points Index
KELLY LYELL
Fort Collins Coloradoan
MARK MAY
2005 Hall of Fame Class
KEVIN McGUIRE
Nittany Lions Wire/USA Today
DON McPHERSON
2008 Hall of Fame Class
RUSS MITCHELL
CollegeFootballNews.com
MAX OLSON
The Athletic
RANDY PETERSON
Des Moines Register
BEN PORTNOY
The State
BILL ROYCE
2016 Hall of Fame Class
BARRETT SALLEE
CBSSports.com
MIKE’L SEVERE
1620 The Zone (NE)
DAN SILEO
Sports Radio Host (San Diego)
AYOKUNLE SPENCE
Sports Radio Network
PHIL STEELE
Phil Steele Publications
PATRICK STEVENS
The Athletic Baltimore
DAVID TEEL
Richmond Times Dispatch
MEL TJEERDSMA
2018 Hall of Fame Class
JOHN WAGNER
Toledo Blade (Retired)
WESLEY WALLS
2014 Hall of Fame Class
DICK WEISS
Blue Star Media
REGGIE WILLIAMS
2007-Hall of Fame Class
SCOTT WOERNER
2016-Hall of Fame Class
MATT ZENITZ
On3
CHRIS ZORICH
2007 Hall of Fame Class