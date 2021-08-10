College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 130 Teams

The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams.
The CFN preseason rankings are about how good the teams appear to be going into fall camp. It’s about the right now and NOT about the projected finish, but …
Each team’s preseason prediction is added. Remember, that’s about the schedule and timing as much as team talent and depth – records and rankings don’t always correspond thanks to the other factors.
Also listed is every team’s top player, past rankings, and key September game. The opponent might not be the toughest to deal with in the first month, but it’s the one must-win early game.
CFN Preview 2021 Rankings
All 130 Team Previews
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
2021 CFN Rankings By Conference
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings
130. UMass Minutemen
Player You Need to Know: CB Josh Wallace, Soph.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2020 Record: 0-4
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 126
2020 CFN Final Rank: 127
2019 CFN Final Rank: 130
UMass Preview | Schedule
129. UConn Huskies
Player You Need to Know: LB Omar Fortt, Sr
September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Army
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 130
2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked
2019 CFN Final Rank: 126
UConn Preview | Schedule
128. Old Dominion Monarchs
Player You Need to Know: LB Jordan Young, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 Buffalo
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121
2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked
2019 CFN Final Rank: 125
ODU Preview | Schedule
127. Bowling Green Falcons
Player You Need to Know: RB Terion Stewart, RFr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 South Alabama
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2020 Record: 0-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 125
2020 CFN Final Rank: 126
2019 CFN Final Rank: 124
BGSU Preview | Schedule
126. New Mexico State Aggies
Player You Need to Know: OT Sage Doxtater, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 at New Mexico
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 128
2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked
2019 CFN Final Rank: 127
New Mexico Preview | Schedule
125. Akron Zips
Player You Need to Know: RB Teon Dollard, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Temple
2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2020 Record: 1-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 129
2020 CFN Final Rank: 123
2019 CFN Final Rank: 129
Akron Preview | Schedule
124. ULM Warhawks
Player You Need to Know: LB Traveion Webster, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 Troy
2021 Preseason Prediction: 1-11
2020 Record: 0-10
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 124
2020 CFN Final Rank: 124
2019 CFN Final Rank: 100
ULM Preview | Schedule
123. UTEP Miners
Player You Need to Know: DE Praise Amaewhule, Soph
September Key Game: Sept. 25 New Mexico
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 3-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 127
2020 CFN Final Rank: 121
2019 CFN Final Rank: 128
UTEP Preview | Schedule
122. South Alabama Jaguars
Player You Need to Know: QB Jake Bentley, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 4 Southern Miss
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 4-7
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 123
2020 CFN Final Rank: 108
2019 CFN Final Rank: 119
South Alabama Preview | Schedule
121. Northern Illinois Huskies
Player You Need to Know: CB Jordan Gandy, Soph.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Wyoming
2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Record: 0-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 117
2020 CFN Final Rank: 122
2019 CFN Final Rank: 92
NIU Preview | Schedule
120. Rice Owls
Player You Need to Know: WR Bradley Rozner, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Houston
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 2-3
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 116
2020 CFN Final Rank: 106
2019 CFN Final Rank: 115
Rice Preview | Schedule
119. Charlotte 49ers
Player You Need to Know: WR Victor Tucker, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 2-4
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 115
2020 CFN Final Rank: 116
2019 CFN Final Rank: 93
Charlotte Preview | Schedule
118. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Player You Need to Know: S Reed Blankenship, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 at UTSA
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Record: 3-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 102
2020 CFN Final Rank: 119
2019 CFN Final Rank: 107
MTSU Preview | Schedule
117. Eastern Michigan Eagles
Player You Need to Know: LB Terry Myrick, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 Texas State
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Record: 2-4
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 113
2020 CFN Final Rank: 107
2019 CFN Final Rank: 80
EMU Preview | Schedule
116. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Player You Need to Know: LB Hayes Maples, Soph.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 Troy
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 3-7
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 98
2020 CFN Final Rank: 117
2019 CFN Final Rank: 68
USM Preview | Schedule
115. FIU Golden Panthers
Player You Need to Know: CB Rishard Dames, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Texas State
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Record: 0-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 110
2020 CFN Final Rank: 125
2019 CFN Final Rank: 85
FIU Preview | Schedule
114. Texas State Bobcats
Player You Need to Know: CB Jarron Morris, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 at FIU
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 2-10
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121
2020 CFN Final Rank: 111
2019 CFN Final Rank: 114
Texas State Preview | Schedule
113. Utah State Aggies
Player You Need to Know: S Shaq Bond, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Air Force
2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Record: 1-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 80
2020 CFN Final Rank: 114
2019 CFN Final Rank: 46
Utah State Preview | Schedule
112. Troy Trojans
Player You Need to Know: LB Carlton Martial, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Liberty
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 5-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 105
2020 CFN Final Rank: 84
2019 CFN Final Rank: 90
Troy Preview | Schedule
111. Ohio Bobcats
Player You Need to Know: RB De’Montre Tuggle, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Louisiana
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 2-1
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 96
2020 CFN Final Rank: 109
2019 CFN Final Rank: 51
Ohio Preview | Schedule
110. UNLV Rebels
Player You Need to Know: RB Charles Williams, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Fresno State
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 0-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 109
2020 CFN Final Rank: 120
2019 CFN Final Rank: 106
UNLV Preview | Schedule
109. Miami University RedHawks
Player You Need to Know: DE Kameron Butler, Jr.
September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Cincinnati
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 2-1
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 111
2020 CFN Final Rank: 93
2019 CFN Final Rank: 47
MU Preview | Schedule
108. Central Michigan Chippewas
Player You Need to Know: DE Troy Hairston, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 FIU
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 3-3
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 107
2020 CFN Final Rank: 105
2019 CFN Final Rank: 71
CMU Preview | Schedule
107. Kent State Golden Flashes
Player You Need to Know: QB Dustin Crum, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Maryland
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Record: 3-1
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 106
2020 CFN Final Rank: 89
2019 CFN Final Rank: 66
Kent State Preview | Schedule
106. New Mexico Lobos
Player You Need to Know: QB Terry Wilson, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 25 at UTEP
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Record: 2-5
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 118
2020 CFN Final Rank: 95
2019 CFN Final Rank: 120
UNM Preview | Schedule
105. USF Bulls
Player You Need to Know: LB Antonio Grier, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 24 at BYU
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 1-8
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 101
2020 CFN Final Rank: 113
2019 CFN Final Rank: 104
USF Preview | Schedule
104. East Carolina Pirates
Player You Need to Know: CB JaQuan McMillian, Soph.
September Key Game: Sept. 2 Appalachian State (in Charlotte)
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Record: 3-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 91
2020 CFN Final Rank: 99
2019 CFN Final Rank: 108
East Carolina Preview | Schedule
103. Air Force Falcons
Player You Need to Know: LB Demonte Meeks, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Navy
2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Record: 3-3
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 74
2020 CFN Final Rank: 80
2019 CFN Final Rank: 24
Air Force Preview | Schedule
102. North Texas Mean Green
Player You Need to Know: DT Dion Novel, Sr.
September Key Game: Sept. 18 UAB
2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Record: 4-6
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 108
2020 CFN Final Rank: 118
2019 CFN Final Rank: 111
North Texas Preview | Schedule
101. Florida Atlantic Owls
Player You Need to Know: DE Jaylen Joyner, Soph.
September Key Game: Sept. 11 Georgia Southern
2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Record: 5-4
2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 87
2020 CFN Final Rank: 101
2019 CFN Final Rank: 13
FAU Preview | Schedule
