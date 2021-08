College Football Rankings: 1 To 130 After Week 0

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 0 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

There wasn’t much happening in Week 0, but with Illinois upsetting Nebraska and UCLA’s performance against Hawaii, there was a little bit of movement.

As always, the rankings are never predictive – they’re based on how good we think the teams are right now along with the head-to-head results.

CFN 2021 Rankings: After Week 0

130 UMass Minutemen (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 130

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Pitt

129 UConn Huskies (0-1)

Preseason Ranking: 129

Week 0: Fresno State 45, UConn 0

Week 1: Holy Cross

128 New Mexico State Aggies (0-1)

Preseason Ranking: 126

Week 0: UTEP 30, New Mexico State 3

Week 1: at San Diego State

127 Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 128

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Wake Forest (Sept. 3)

126 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 127

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Tennessee

125 Akron Zips (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 125

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Auburn

124 ULM Warhawks (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 124

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Kentucky

123 UTEP Miners (1-0)

Preseason Ranking: 123

Week 0: at New Mexico State

Week 1: Bethune Cookman

122 South Alabama Jaguars (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 122

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Southern Miss

121 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 121

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Georgia Tech

120 Rice Owls (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 120

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Arkansas

119 Charlotte 49ers (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 119

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Duke

118 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 118

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Monmouth

117 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 117

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Saint Francis (Sept. 3)

116 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 116

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at South Alabama

115 FIU Golden Panthers (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 115

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Long Island (Sept. 2)

114 Texas State Bobcats (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 114

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Baylor

113 Utah State Aggies (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 113

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Washington State

112 Troy Trojans (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 112

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Southern

111 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 111

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Syracuse

110 UNLV Rebels (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 110

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Houston Baptist (Sept. 2)

109 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 109

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Cincinnati

108 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 108

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Missouri

107 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 107

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Texas A&M

106 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 106

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Houston Baptist (Sept. 2)

105 USF Bulls (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 105

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at NC State (Sept. 2)

104 East Carolina Pirates (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 104

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Appalachian State (Sept. 2, in Charlotte)

103 Air Force Falcons (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 103

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Lafayette

102 North Texas Mean Green (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 102

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: Northwestern State

101 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0)

Preseason Ranking: 101

Week 0: OPEN DATE

Week 1: at Florida

