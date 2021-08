2021 CFN College Football Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

The CFN College Football preseason rankings and schedules – along with our projected records – for all 130 teams going into the 2021 season.

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 103

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 8-4

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Lafayette

Week 2 Sept. 11: at Navy

Week 3 Sept. 18: Utah State

Week 4 Sept. 25: Florida Atlantic

Week 5 Oct. 2: at New Mexico

Week 6 Oct. 9: Wyoming

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Boise State

Week 8 Oct. 23: San Diego State

Week 9 Oct. 30: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Nov. 6: Army

Week 11 Nov. 13: at Colorado State

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Nevada

Week 13 Nov. 27: UNLV

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 125

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 2-10

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: at Auburn

Week 2 Sept. 11: Temple

Week 3 Sept. 18: Bryant

Week 4 Sept. 25: at Ohio State

Week 5 Oct. 2: Ohio

Week 6 Oct. 9: at Bowling Green

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Miami Univ.

Week 8 Oct. 23: Buffalo

Week 9 Oct. 30: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Nov. 6: Ball State (Nov. 2)

Week 11 Nov. 13: at Western Michigan (Nov. 9)

Week 12 Nov. 20: Kent State

Week 13 Nov. 27: at Toledo

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 1

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 11-1

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Miami (in Atlanta)

Week 2 Sept. 11: Mercer

Week 3 Sept. 18: at Florida

Week 4 Sept. 25: Southern Miss

Week 5 Oct. 2: Ole Miss

Week 6 Oct. 9: at Texas A&M

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Mississippi State

Week 8 Oct. 23: Tennessee

Week 9 Oct. 30: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Nov. 6: LSU

Week 11 Nov. 13: New Mexico State

Week 12 Nov. 20: Arkansas

Week 13 Nov. 27: at Auburn

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 65

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 9-3

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: East Carolina (Sept. 2, in Charlotte)

Week 2 Sept. 11: at Miami

Week 3 Sept. 18: Elon

Week 4 Sept. 25: Marshall (Sept. 23)

Week 5 Oct. 2: Georgia State

Week 6 Oct. 9: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Louisiana

Week 8 Oct. 23: Coastal Carolina (Nov. 20)

Week 9 Oct. 30: ULM

Week 10 Nov. 6: at Arkansas State

Week 11 Nov. 13: South Alabama

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Troy

Week 13 Nov. 27: Georgia Southern

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 72

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 8-4

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: BYU (in Las Vegas)

Week 2 Sept. 11: San DiegoState

Week 3 Sept. 18: Northern Arizona

Week 4 Sept. 25: at Oregon

Week 5 Oct. 2: OPEN DATE

Week 6 Oct. 9: UCLA

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Colorado

Week 8 Oct. 23: Washington (Oct. 22)

Week 9 Oct. 30: at USC

Week 10 Nov. 6: Cal

Week 11 Nov. 13: Utah

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Washington State

Week 13 Nov. 27: at Arizona State

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 19

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 2-10

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Southern Utah (Sept. 2)

Week 2 Sept. 11: UNLV

Week 3 Sept. 18: at BYU

Week 4 Sept. 25: Colorado

Week 5 Oct. 2: at UCLA

Week 6 Oct. 9: Stanford (Oct. 8)

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Utah

Week 8 Oct. 23: OPEN DATE

Week 9 Oct. 30: Washington State

Week 10 Nov. 6: USC

Week 11 Nov. 13: at Washington

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Oregon State

Week 13 Nov. 27: Arizona

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 41

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 5-7

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Rice

Week 2 Sept. 11: Texas

Week 3 Sept. 18: Georgia Southern

Week 4 Sept. 25: Texas A&M

Week 5 Oct. 2: at Georgia

Week 6 Oct. 9: at Ole Miss

Week 7 Oct. 16: Auburn

Week 8 Oct. 23: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Week 9 Oct. 30: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Nov. 6: Mississippi State

Week 11 Nov. 13: at LSU

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Alabama

Week 13 Nov. 27: Missouri (Nov. 26)

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 97

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 6-6

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Central Arkansas

Week 2 Sept. 11: Memphis

Week 3 Sept. 18: at Washington

Week 4 Sept. 25: at Tulsa

Week 5 Oct. 2: at Georgia Southern

Week 6 Oct. 9: Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7)

Week 7 Oct. 16: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Oct. 23: Louisiana (Nov. 21)

Week 9 Oct. 30: at South Alabama

Week 10 Nov. 6: Appalachian State

Week 11 Nov. 13: at ULM

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Georgia State

Week 13 Nov. 27: Texas State

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 85

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 9-3

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: at Georgia State

Week 2 Sept. 11: WKU

Week 3 Sept. 18: UConn

Week 4 Sept. 25: Miami University

Week 5 Oct. 2: at Ball State

Week 6 Oct. 9: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Wisconsin

Week 8 Oct. 23: Wake Forest

Week 9 Oct. 30: Air Force (in Arlington)

Week 10 Nov. 6: Bucknell

Week 11 Nov. 13: UMass

Week 12 Nov. 20: at Liberty

Week 13 Nov. 27: OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford)

CFN 2021 Preseason Ranking: 15

CFN 2021 Preseason Projected Record: 7-5

Week 0 Aug. 28: OPEN DATE

Week 1 Sept. 4: Akron

Week 2 Sept. 11: Alabama State

Week 3 Sept. 18: at Penn State

Week 4 Sept. 25: Georgia State

Week 5 Oct. 2: at LSU

Week 6 Oct. 9: Georgia

Week 7 Oct. 16: at Arkansas

Week 8 Oct. 23: OPEN DATE

Week 9 Oct. 30: Ole Miss

Week 10 Nov. 6: at Texas A&M

Week 11 Nov. 13: Mississippi State

Week 12 Nov. 20: at South Carolina

Week 13 Nov. 27: Alabama

