College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 1. Where are the values?

Here we go for yet another year. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines might be for each week during the season. The real lines are added after to see if there’s anything that appears to be off.

Here we go for Week 1.

College Football Week 0 Lines: August 28

Nebraska at Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Nebraska -6

Actual Line: Nebraska -7

Hawaii at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -14.5

Actual Line: UCLA -17

UTEP at New Mexico State

Fiu Early Guess: UTEP -3

Actual Line: UTEP -7.5

UConn at Fresno State

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -28

Actual Line: Fresno State -27.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: September 2

Temple at Rutgers

Fiu Early Guess: Rutgers -9

Actual Line: Rutgers -13.5

Boise State at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -5

Actual Line: UCF -4

East Carolina at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -11

Actual Line: Appalachian State -12

USF at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -21

Actual Line: NC State -17.5

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -31

Actual Line: Tennessee -33

Ohio State at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -15

Actual Line: Ohio State -13.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: September 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -6

Actual Line: North Carolina -5.5

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -38

Actual Line: Wake Forest -32.5

Duke at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -6.5

Actual Line: Duke -7

Michigan State at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -5

Actual Line: Northwestern -4.5

