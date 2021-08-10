College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?
What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.
This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.
First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.
Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.
2021 Win Total Projections
All 130 Team Win Total Projections
ACC 2021 Win Total Projections
ACC Atlantic
Boston College Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Clemson Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule
Florida State Seminoles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Louisville Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
NC State Wolfpack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Syracuse Orange
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
ACC Coastal
Duke Blue Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule
Miami Hurricanes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
North Carolina Tar Heels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule
Pitt Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Virginia Cavaliers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Virginia Tech Hokies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
2021 Win Total Projections
All 130 Team Win Total Projections