College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?

What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.

This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.

First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.

Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.

ACC 2021 Win Total Projections

ACC Atlantic

Boston College Eagles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Clemson Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5

Florida State Seminoles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Louisville Cardinals

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

NC State Wolfpack

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Syracuse Orange

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

ACC Coastal

Duke Blue Devils

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

Miami Hurricanes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

North Carolina Tar Heels

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10

Pitt Panthers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Virginia Cavaliers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Virginia Tech Hokies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

