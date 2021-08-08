College Football News Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Mountain West season with the College Football News Preseason All-Mountain West Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Preseason CFN Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

QB Carson Strong, Jr. Nevada

It’s going to be a huge year for Mountain West quarterbacks. Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier is going to be special if he can stay healthy, Fresno State’s Jake Heaner will put up massive numbers, San Jose State’s Nick Starkel is playing his 14th year of college football, and Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson should jumpstart New Mexico. But Nevada has a guy who’s about to rise up the NFL Draft charts in a hurry.

The 6-4, 215-pound Strong doesn’t run much, but he’s accurate – hitting 70% of his passes last year with just four picks – and he knows how to push the downfield passing game. The Wolf Pack are loaded, and Strong’s about to come up with a giant year.

2021 Preseason CFN Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year

DE Cade Hall, Sr. San Jose State

Take your pick of at least ten Mountain West defensive players who have a case to be here, and it’s hardly even a lock that Hall will be the best defensive end in a conference loaded with terrific pass rushers. Even the guy on the other side of Hall – Viliami Fehoko – might deserve this spot.

But going into the season, the 6-3, 270-pound force should once again be one of the nation’s best pass rushers after coming up with ten sacks and 12 tackles for loss in just seven games. With a loaded defense around him to take the heat off, Hall should dominate.

