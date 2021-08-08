College Football News Preseason All-MAC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the MAC season with the College Football News Preseason All-MAC Team & Top 30 players.

2021 MAC Team Previews

East Akron | Bowling Green | Buffalo

Kent State | Miami Univ | Ohio

West Ball State | CMU | EMU

NIU | Toledo | WMU

2021 Preseason CFN MAC Offensive Player of the Year

QB Dustin Crum, Sr. Kent State

Really? The Kent State starting quarterback is getting interest from the NFL world? Yup, and that’s because 6-3, 207-pound guys who can run a fast-paced offense and can move work at the next level.

Phenomenal at the end of the 2019 season as he led the team to comeback wins and a bowl victory, he was brilliant last year hitting 74% of his throws with 12 touchdowns and two picks – to go along with 240 rushing yards and four scores – in just four games. Now he should take the FlashFast style of O to another level.

2021 Preseason CFN MAC Defensive Player of the Year

DE Troy Hairston, Sr. Central Michigan

The MAC is full of big-time pass rushers and excellent defensive linemen who’ll put up big stats and huge plays. The best of the returning lot is a 5-11, 245-pound undersized end and oversized linebacker who’ll once again play in a hybrid role to make a whole lot of big things happen.

He was okay as a junior, but last year he took off with 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in just six games. It’s going to keep on rolling on a veteran D.

